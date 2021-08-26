BANKING
Bank sets vaccine rules
Credit Suisse Group AG has asked all unvaccinated staff in the US to work from home from Sept. 7, as it pushes back its return-to-office plans over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. A full return to the office has been delayed until Oct. 18, Switzerland’s second-largest lender told US employees last week, while those who have not been inoculated have been told to stay home until they receive the vaccine or new guidance. Credit Suisse’s new vaccine mandate puts it in line with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, which have also made employee vaccination obligatory for entry into offices in the US.
GERMANY
Business sentiment declines
Business confidence declined for the second consecutive month as concerns about lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply bottlenecks cloud companies’ outlook, a closely watched survey showed yesterday. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research said its confidence index for Europe’s biggest economy dropped to 99.4 points this month from 100.7 last month. While executives’ assessment of their situation improved, their outlook for the next six months was significantly worse. On Tuesday, official statistics showed that the economy grew 1.6 percent between April and June compared with the previous quarter.
ACCOUNTANCY
Ernst & Young fined ￡3.5m
The Financial Reporting Council fined Ernst & Young and one of the firm’s partners, Mark Harvey, for its audit failings of bus and train operator Stagecoach Group in 2017. The accounting firm was fined ￡3.5 million (US$4.8 million), reduced for mitigating circumstances to ￡2.205 million, the council said in a statement. Harvey received a ￡100,000 fine and a severe reprimand. It was not immediately clear from the statement if Harvey has left the firm, which is already under fire over its audit of Wirecard AG in Germany. The government has pledged to improve the quality of audits done by Ernst & Young and its peers following a series of scandals.
AIRLINES
ITA approves assets offer
The board of directors of ITA, Italy’s new flag carrier born out of the ashes of long-struggling Alitalia SpA, on Tuesday approved a binding offer for 52 of the latter’s aircraft, related airport slots and other assets. The new airline is to start flying on Oct. 15, after receiving the green light from Italy’s civil authorities last week, with tickets going on sale today, ITA said in a statement. Alitalia said that from midnight on Tuesday, it would stop selling tickets for flights from Oct. 15, with customers who have already booked after that point able to change to an earlier flight or receive a refund.
AIRLINES
Delta orders 30 Airbus jets
Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday said that it had converted options on 30 Airbus SE A321 neo planes into firm orders as it seeks to ensure it has a competitive fleet following the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is worth about 3.9 billion euros (US$4.6 billion) at list prices, but airlines usually negotiate considerable discounts when making large orders. “Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets, and offers the best customer experience in the industry,” Delta senior vice president for aircraft and technology Mahendra Nair said in a statement.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market