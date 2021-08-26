World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

Bank sets vaccine rules

Credit Suisse Group AG has asked all unvaccinated staff in the US to work from home from Sept. 7, as it pushes back its return-to-office plans over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. A full return to the office has been delayed until Oct. 18, Switzerland’s second-largest lender told US employees last week, while those who have not been inoculated have been told to stay home until they receive the vaccine or new guidance. Credit Suisse’s new vaccine mandate puts it in line with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, which have also made employee vaccination obligatory for entry into offices in the US.

GERMANY

Business sentiment declines

Business confidence declined for the second consecutive month as concerns about lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply bottlenecks cloud companies’ outlook, a closely watched survey showed yesterday. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research said its confidence index for Europe’s biggest economy dropped to 99.4 points this month from 100.7 last month. While executives’ assessment of their situation improved, their outlook for the next six months was significantly worse. On Tuesday, official statistics showed that the economy grew 1.6 percent between April and June compared with the previous quarter.

ACCOUNTANCY

Ernst & Young fined ￡3.5m

The Financial Reporting Council fined Ernst & Young and one of the firm’s partners, Mark Harvey, for its audit failings of bus and train operator Stagecoach Group in 2017. The accounting firm was fined ￡3.5 million (US$4.8 million), reduced for mitigating circumstances to ￡2.205 million, the council said in a statement. Harvey received a ￡100,000 fine and a severe reprimand. It was not immediately clear from the statement if Harvey has left the firm, which is already under fire over its audit of Wirecard AG in Germany. The government has pledged to improve the quality of audits done by Ernst & Young and its peers following a series of scandals.

AIRLINES

ITA approves assets offer

The board of directors of ITA, Italy’s new flag carrier born out of the ashes of long-struggling Alitalia SpA, on Tuesday approved a binding offer for 52 of the latter’s aircraft, related airport slots and other assets. The new airline is to start flying on Oct. 15, after receiving the green light from Italy’s civil authorities last week, with tickets going on sale today, ITA said in a statement. Alitalia said that from midnight on Tuesday, it would stop selling tickets for flights from Oct. 15, with customers who have already booked after that point able to change to an earlier flight or receive a refund.

AIRLINES

Delta orders 30 Airbus jets

Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday said that it had converted options on 30 Airbus SE A321 neo planes into firm orders as it seeks to ensure it has a competitive fleet following the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is worth about 3.9 billion euros (US$4.6 billion) at list prices, but airlines usually negotiate considerable discounts when making large orders. “Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets, and offers the best customer experience in the industry,” Delta senior vice president for aircraft and technology Mahendra Nair said in a statement.