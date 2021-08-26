Britain’s construction, manufacturing and food preparation industries are pushing wages higher across the economy due to a shortage of workers to fill available jobs.
Building companies increased advertised pay by 6.7 percent from February to last month to draw more workers into the industry, data from jobs site Indeed showed.
That compares with wage growth of just 0.8 percent across all jobs.
“We’re seeing some pretty staggering numbers,” said Pawel Adrjan, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa research at Indeed, adding that the six industries experiencing high wage growth made up 30 percent of all job postings on the site.
“Wages and salaries have gone up significantly faster in those sectors where we are seeing outsized demand for workers,” Adrjan said.
The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on whether salary increases would lead to more persistent increases in prices across the economy.
A separate survey conducted by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said that confidence in hiring eased in the three months through last month, although one-quarter of employers have started to pass increased costs onto consumers.
“Even with a large number of people coming off furlough in August and September, it’s likely that high demand for workers will continue to cause shortages through the autumn,” REC chief executive officer Neil Carberry said.
The sectors experiencing higher wage growth also tend to be those that recruit people from the EU and are struggling since Britain’s departure from the bloc made hiring foreigners more difficult.
Furloughed workers might also believe they would be returning to their jobs next month, so are not searching for jobs, Adrjan said.
The patchiness of the recovery means some sectors are still lagging on recruitment and pay — especially travel and tourism.
“The labor market still hasn’t recovered fully when we look at employment, so that might be dampening wage growth in some other sectors,” Adrjan said.
