The Meishan terminal at China’s second-busiest port yesterday reopened following a two-week shutdown that further snarled already stressed shipping routes in Asia.
The terminal yesterday started resuming normal operations, a port official said at a news conference in the city of Ningbo. The terminal was about a quarter of the Ningbo-Zhoushan port’s capacity and was shut from Aug. 11 after a worker was found to be infected with COVID-19.
The congestion and delays on global shipping routes due to COVID-19 has only worsened this year, as Chinese exports hit new records due to rising global demand. It was the second closure of part of a Chinese port this year due to a COVID-19 outbreak, after the month-long shutdown of Yantian port from late May.
Photo: Reuters
With demand for vessels and containers rising this year, and companies ramping up exports to Europe and the US for the year-end holiday shopping season, even a limited closure of part of a port is costly for shoppers and shippers. Even though the Meishan terminal was only shut for a few weeks, it would likely take a while for the congestion to ease.
It now costs almost US$11,000 for a container to ship goods from Shanghai to Los Angeles, a new record and more than 220 percent higher than a year earlier.
An outbreak at the cargo terminal at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport is also disrupting air freight shipments. Five workers at the terminal were found to be infected with COVID-19 last week, the China Daily reported, and the entire cargo zone at the airport was shut on Friday last week, the Global Times reported on Sunday.
Cargo-handling “capacity has been cut by an estimated 80-90 percent. We anticipate congestion to continue through the week of August 30, with the hopes we can get back to ‘normal’ by early September,” said Neel Jones Shah, executive vice president at Flexport Inc, a digital freight forwarder. “To keep goods moving, Flexport has been trucking significant quantities of client cargo from Pudong to Hong Kong.”
A worker who answered the telephone at the company running the cargo area said the terminal was still operating, although the number of flights had been reduced.
He declined to give his name or details of the reduction, and other officials at the company that runs the terminal declined to comment when contacted by telephone.
