US said to ease limits on auto chip sales to Huawei

TACTICAL SHIFT: The US commerce department has approved licenses to sell auto chips, which are less sophisticated, to the Chinese firm as it pivots to cars

Reuters





US officials have approved hundreds of millions of US dollars of license applications for blacklisted Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to buy chips for its growing auto component business, two people familiar with the matter said.

Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, has been hobbled by trade restrictions imposed by former US president Donald Trump’s administration on the sale of chips and other components used in its network gear and smartphones businesses.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has been reinforcing the hard line on exports to Huawei, denying licenses to sell chips to Huawei for use in or with 5G devices.

An Arcfox Alpha-S HI (Huawei Inside) electric vehicle is displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in China on April 19. Photo: Reuters

However, in recent weeks and months, people familiar with the application process said the US has granted licenses authorizing suppliers to sell chips to Huawei for such vehicle components as video screens and sensors.

The approvals come as Huawei pivots its business toward items that are less susceptible to US trade bans.

Auto chips are generally not considered sophisticated, lowering the bar for approval. One person close to the license approvals said that the government is granting licenses for chips in vehicles that might have other components with 5G capability.

Asked about the automotive licenses, a US Department of Commerce spokesperson said the government continues to consistently apply licensing policies “to restrict Huawei’s access to commodities, software or technology for activities that could harm US national security and foreign policy interests.”

The department is prohibited from disclosing license approvals or denials, the person added.

A Huawei spokeswoman declined to comment on the licenses, but said: “We are positioning ourselves as a new component provider for intelligent connected vehicles, and our aim is to help car OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] build better vehicles.”

Citing threats to US national security and foreign policy interests, the US has gone to great lengths to slow the growth of Huawei’s key communications-related business.

After placing Huawei on a commerce department trade blacklist in 2019, which banned sales of US goods and technology to the company without special licenses, the US last year ratcheted up restrictions to limit the sale of chips made abroad with US equipment. It also campaigned to get allies to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks over spying concerns. Huawei has denied the allegations.

Huawei reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of this year, after the US restrictions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured.

Underscoring the shift into smart vehicles, Huawei’s rotating chairman Eric Xu (徐勇) announced pacts with three state-owned Chinese automakers, including BAIC Group (北汽集團), to supply “Huawei Inside,” a smart vehicle operating system, at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year.

In another sign of Huawei’s ambition in the space, after suppliers have received licenses authorizing the sale of tens of millions of US dollars of chips to Huawei, the company has requested they apply again and request higher values such as US$1 billion or US$2 billion, one source said.

Licenses are generally good for four years.

Richard Barnett, chief marketing officer at global electronics consultancy Supply Frame, said that Huawei is in the “early innings” of trying to invest in the US$5 trillion automotive market that has large potential growth both inside and outside of China.

“Cars and trucks are now computers on wheels. That convergence is what’s driving Huawei’s strategic focus to be a bigger player in that area,” Barnett said.