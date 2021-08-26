Cathy Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) saw its pre-hedge recurring yield fall to 2.84 percent last quarter from 3.12 percent a year earlier due to lower market rates, but its after-hedge investment return rose to 5.59 percent from 3.78 percent over the same period due to booming stock investments, it told an investors’ conference yesterday.
Recurring yield is a financial measure that shows how much a company earns from its investment on a regular basis.
The life insurer said lower market rates led to lower interest income and drove down its recurring yield last quarter, but the gauge improved from 2.79 percent in the first quarter due to rising yields on overseas bonds.
Photo courtesy of Cathay Financial Holding Co
Assets denominated in foreign currencies grew 7.1 percent annually to NT$4.66 trillion (US$16.7 billion) as of the end of June, it said.
While 71 percent of these assets bore foreign exchange risks, the insurer’s hedging costs fell from 1.81 percent a year earlier to 1.39 percent, it said.
In contrast, after-hedge investment return, which takes capital gains into account, expanded as it booked stock investment gains.
Cathay Life posted returns of 24.8 percent in local stock investments and 14.8 percent in foreign stock investments in the second quarter, lower than 30.2 percent and 16.7 percent a quarter earlier, but higher than 8.8 percent and 1.4 percent a year earlier, it said.
The insurer increased its investment in local stocks during dips when the market faced correction pressure, executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) said.
Its first-year premiums (FYP) grew 26 percent year-on-year to NT$105.8 billion in the first half, while the ratio of FYPs from foreign currency-denominated products to overall FYPs was 71 percent, up from 67 percent a year earlier, it said.
The insurer maintained solid capital adequacy, with a risk-based capital of 371 percent at the end of June, up from 347 percent a year earlier, Lin said.
Given Cathay Life’s sound finances, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) would consider distributing more dividends next year if regulators agree that it could use profits generated by its life insurance arm for dividend distribution, Cathay Financial chief financial officer Grace Chen (陳晏如) said.
