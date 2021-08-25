SOUTH KOREA
Household debt sets record
Ballooning household debt set new records last quarter, offering support for views that the Bank of Korea would raise interest rates as early as this week to deflate a debt bubble. Total credit extended to households jumped 10.3 percent from a year earlier to 1,806 trillion won (US$1.54 trillion), the central bank said in a statement yesterday. The 169 trillion won increase marked the largest gain since data going back to 2003. From the previous three months, credit rose by 41.2 trillion won, the biggest increase for an April-June quarter. The growing indebtedness underpins concerns at the bank that financial imbalances are rising at a pace that might imperil the economy even after a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. With government measures failing to rein in household debt, regulators are looking to the central bank to dampen the borrowing frenzy behind soaring home prices. Economists are split whether the bank is to raise its record-low 0.5 percent rate when it meets tomorrow.
RETAILERS
Walmart to expand deliveries
Walmart yesterday said it would start commercializing its delivery service, using contract workers, autonomous vehicles and drones to deliver other retailers’ products directly to their customers’ homes as fast as just a few hours. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer three years ago launched delivery and Express delivery for more than 160,000 items from more than 3,000 stores, reaching nearly 70 percent of the US population. The nation’s largest retailer aims to tap into its ties with local communities, particularly businesses in rural areas that have struggled to implement their own delivery operations.
RIDE HAILING
Didi suspends Europe plans
Didi Global Inc (滴滴) suspended plans to expand in Europe partly because of concerns over how the Chinese ride-hailing company handles passenger data, a person familiar with the matter said. Plans to challenge Uber Technologies Inc in Europe, including several British cities, have been tabled and some jobs would be cut, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The European expansion would be paused for at least a year, the Telegraph reported. “We have established an international talent hub in the UK, recognizing the exceptional quality of people in the market,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. The Didi spokesperson also said that the company would “continue to explore additional new markets,” and had recently launched services in South Africa, Ecuador and Kazakhstan.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Russia unveils EV plan
Russia, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers, has a plan to bring more electric vehicles (EV) to its roads over the next three years and to build a market for battery-powered vehicles. According to the strategy, which was approved on Monday by the Russian government, the production of EVs should reach 10 percent of all vehicles produced by end of 2030. The cost will be about 591 billion rubles (US$8 billion), the government’s press office said. In the first stage of the strategy, from this year through 2024, the nation aims to have at least 25,000 EVs and more than 9,000 charging stations. To encourage EV adoption, the government is to offer buyers incentives, including loans and easy leasing terms for battery-powered vehicles.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market