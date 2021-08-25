World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Household debt sets record

Ballooning household debt set new records last quarter, offering support for views that the Bank of Korea would raise interest rates as early as this week to deflate a debt bubble. Total credit extended to households jumped 10.3 percent from a year earlier to 1,806 trillion won (US$1.54 trillion), the central bank said in a statement yesterday. The 169 trillion won increase marked the largest gain since data going back to 2003. From the previous three months, credit rose by 41.2 trillion won, the biggest increase for an April-June quarter. The growing indebtedness underpins concerns at the bank that financial imbalances are rising at a pace that might imperil the economy even after a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. With government measures failing to rein in household debt, regulators are looking to the central bank to dampen the borrowing frenzy behind soaring home prices. Economists are split whether the bank is to raise its record-low 0.5 percent rate when it meets tomorrow.

RETAILERS

Walmart to expand deliveries

Walmart yesterday said it would start commercializing its delivery service, using contract workers, autonomous vehicles and drones to deliver other retailers’ products directly to their customers’ homes as fast as just a few hours. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer three years ago launched delivery and Express delivery for more than 160,000 items from more than 3,000 stores, reaching nearly 70 percent of the US population. The nation’s largest retailer aims to tap into its ties with local communities, particularly businesses in rural areas that have struggled to implement their own delivery operations.

RIDE HAILING

Didi suspends Europe plans

Didi Global Inc (滴滴) suspended plans to expand in Europe partly because of concerns over how the Chinese ride-hailing company handles passenger data, a person familiar with the matter said. Plans to challenge Uber Technologies Inc in Europe, including several British cities, have been tabled and some jobs would be cut, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The European expansion would be paused for at least a year, the Telegraph reported. “We have established an international talent hub in the UK, recognizing the exceptional quality of people in the market,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. The Didi spokesperson also said that the company would “continue to explore additional new markets,” and had recently launched services in South Africa, Ecuador and Kazakhstan.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Russia unveils EV plan

Russia, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers, has a plan to bring more electric vehicles (EV) to its roads over the next three years and to build a market for battery-powered vehicles. According to the strategy, which was approved on Monday by the Russian government, the production of EVs should reach 10 percent of all vehicles produced by end of 2030. The cost will be about 591 billion rubles (US$8 billion), the government’s press office said. In the first stage of the strategy, from this year through 2024, the nation aims to have at least 25,000 EVs and more than 9,000 charging stations. To encourage EV adoption, the government is to offer buyers incentives, including loans and easy leasing terms for battery-powered vehicles.