The German economy grew more than expected in the second quarter as the easing of COVID-19 curbs spurred consumers to dip into record savings piled up during a winter lockdown and the state pressed on with a huge debt-financed stimulus push.
GDP grew an adjusted 1.6 percent on the quarter, the German Federal Statistic Office said yesterday, up from its previous estimate of 1.5 percent and following a revised first-quarter contraction of 2 percent.
On the year, Europe’s largest economy expanded by a calendar-adjusted 9.4 percent in the second quarter, leaving economic activity 3.3 percent below the pre-pandemic levels of the fourth quarter of 2019.
Private consumption grew by 3.2 percent from April to June, contributing 1.6 percent percentage points to overall growth and pushing the savings rate down to 16.3 percent.
In the first quarter, when shops, bars and restaurants were closed under Germany’s lockdown, that rate hit a record of 22 percent.
Public consumption expanded 1.8 percent, contributing 0.4 percent to the overall growth rate.
State spending to cushion the effects of the lockdowns, financed with unprecedented new borrowing, blew a 80.9 billion euro (US$95 billion) hole in the public finances in the first half of the year, the statistics office said.
The spending led to a public-sector deficit of 4.7 percent of GDP, the largest in 26 years and what Carsten Brzeski from ING Bank termed “the downside of the rapid economic recovery.”
The stimlus should help lift the economy back to pre-pandemic levels before the end of this year, but will leave the government that emerges from next month’s federal election with a heavy burden to shoulder, Brzeski said.
Germany’s quarter-on-quarter GDP growth compared with a second-quarter eurozone average of 2 percent and growth of 0.9 percent, 2.7 percent and 2.8 percent respectively the bloc’s next biggest economies, France, Italy and Spain.
