Maersk bets on methanol-powered ships

Bloomberg





The world’s largest container-shipping line is making a US$1.4 billion investment in a greener fleet.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has ordered eight new vessels, each costing US$175 million, that can be propelled by methanol instead of an oil-based fuel.

They are set for delivery from 2024.

A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S-branded containers are stacked at the Uiwang Inland Container Depot in South Korea on May 31. Photo: Bloomberg

“We don’t believe in more fossil fuels,” Morten Bo Christiansen, vice president and head of decarbonization at Maersk, said in an interview. “A lot of our customers are very, very supportive of this.”

By 2050, the UN’s International Maritime Organization wants shipping’s total greenhouse gas emissions to at least halve relative to 2008.

Last year, International Maritime Organization rules designed to curb air pollution by limiting the sulfur content of marine fuel came into force.

Maersk is not the only shipper starting to make such a transition. Oil tanker owner Euronav NV has ordered new ships capable of one day running on ammonia or liquefied natural gas.

Commodities trader Cargill Inc has said it plans to add so-called wing sails to some of its fleet.

In February, Maersk said that all future newbuild vessels under its ownership would be able to use carbon-neutral fuels.

It also announced the launch in 2023 of a small container vessel that could run on clean versions of methanol.

This latest order is much bigger — each ship is to be able to carry about 16,000 containers.

“This is a firm signal to fuel producers that sizable market demand for the green fuels of the future is emerging at speed,” Maersk chief executive officer Soren Skou said.

More than half of the company’s 200 largest customers have set zero carbon or other targets for their supply chains, or are in the process of doing so, Maersk said in a statement.

The new vessels, to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co, represent about 3 percent of Maersk’s total container capacity.

They are to replace older ships in the company’s fleet, saving about 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Maersk has the option for four more of the ships to be delivered in 2025.

The company acknowledges that finding enough carbon-neutral methanol for the vessels from the first day of service will be “challenging.”

The additional design cost of being able to run on both methanol and conventional oil-derived, low-sulfur marine fuel would be in the range of 10 to 15 percent of the vessels’ total price.

Maersk plans to use carbon neutral e-methanol, or sustainable bio-methanol, as soon as possible in the new ships.

Environmentally friendly sailing is not cheap. The methanol that the ships can burn is “at least twice as expensive” as the fossil-based, low-sulfur fuel oil used by many vessels today, Christiansen said.

In a normal freight rate environment — today’s bonanza prices being an exception — doubling the fuel price translates to about a 15 percent rate increase, he said.