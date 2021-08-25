MSCI Inc, the world’s biggest index provider, shook off concerns about Chinese stocks following Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, citing previous instances where markets rebounded in the aftermath.
Regulatory compliance has weighed on China “every three, four, five years and obviously the markets have sold off at the time, but very quickly afterwards, the markets have recovered and gone through to new heights,” MSCI Inc chairman and chief executive officer Henry Fernandez told Bloomberg Television in an interview.
MSCI’s optimism on China stands in contrast to some investors who have called the nation’s stock market “uninvestable.”
Regulatory uncertainty wiped about US$1 trillion from the market value of Chinese stocks listed globally last month, with sharp declines in sectors including online gaming, livestreaming and liquor.
Every emerging market in the world has faced such criticism, Fernandez said, adding that there were times markets in India and Mexico were also deemed “uninvestable” because of actions by their governments.
“We have to look at this process that the Chinese regulators are going through in the prism of the last 10 years and also across other markets in the world,” he said.
Stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and in China are among the world’s worst-performing major equity gauges this year, at a time when US benchmarks have been setting record highs. The Hang Seng Index dropped into a bear market last week.
China’s regulatory campaign has come after a decade-plus boom in index investing that has led to billions of US dollars tracking Chinese stocks in gauges such as the MSCI Emerging Market Index and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.
MSCI, as well as rivals FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, have boosted their offerings of Chinese stocks over the years due to client demand for exposure to the world’s second-largest economy.
So far there is little sign that index providers are reversing course, with MSCI launching a futures contract based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index with Hong Kong’s bourse next month.
“There is a lot of criticism on China in terms of lack of compliance” and the nation is now going through a corrective phase, Fernandez said. “Countries go through periods like this.”
Gabriela Santos, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase’s asset management unit, also disagrees with the view that China is “uninvestable.”
“We had this in 2018, 2015 and 2011, and it’s unrelated to the economic cycle — it’s related to China’s regulatory and reform campaigns,” Santos said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Saturday. “It takes time to rebuild confidence, but three months out Chinese equities tend to trend up.”
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market