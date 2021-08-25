Ratings agency warns of debt-for-dividends risks

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s financial holding companies are taking on debt to answer demand from shareholders for greater dividends, which increases financial risk and can harm long-term credit strength if there is no liquidity risk management, Taiwan Ratings (中華信評) said yesterday.

Shareholders in Taiwan have been vocal about wanting greater yields and local financial conglomerates have issued more debt to satisfy the requests, as internal dividend sourcing from subsidiaries has waned in the past few years, the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said.

The situation has arisen partly because regulations in Taiwan bar financial holding companies from generating cash from their own business operations, Taiwan Ratings said.

However, the shareholder-friendly strategy would increase liquidity risks for financial groups in the long run, especially if they face massive debt maturities and other financial obligations amid unfavorable changes in market liquidity, it said.

Dividend income from subsidiaries has softened in the past few years due to tighter regulatory requirements on capital retention and constraints on how much money subsidiaries can upstream to parent organizations, it said.

The dividend payout ratios of Taiwan’s financial holding companies have climbed, averaging at 50 percent in 2019 and last year, much higher than the benchmark of 30 to 40 percent for the top 10 US bank holding companies in the same period, Taiwan Ratings said.

As debt ratios rise, adequate liquidity risk management becomes more important for holding companies, it said.

That said, Taiwan’s financial holding companies have room for more debt, as their liability to equity ratios are expected to grow over the next one to two years, although remaining below 20 percent, it said.