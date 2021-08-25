Taiwan’s financial holding companies are taking on debt to answer demand from shareholders for greater dividends, which increases financial risk and can harm long-term credit strength if there is no liquidity risk management, Taiwan Ratings (中華信評) said yesterday.
Shareholders in Taiwan have been vocal about wanting greater yields and local financial conglomerates have issued more debt to satisfy the requests, as internal dividend sourcing from subsidiaries has waned in the past few years, the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said.
The situation has arisen partly because regulations in Taiwan bar financial holding companies from generating cash from their own business operations, Taiwan Ratings said.
However, the shareholder-friendly strategy would increase liquidity risks for financial groups in the long run, especially if they face massive debt maturities and other financial obligations amid unfavorable changes in market liquidity, it said.
Dividend income from subsidiaries has softened in the past few years due to tighter regulatory requirements on capital retention and constraints on how much money subsidiaries can upstream to parent organizations, it said.
The dividend payout ratios of Taiwan’s financial holding companies have climbed, averaging at 50 percent in 2019 and last year, much higher than the benchmark of 30 to 40 percent for the top 10 US bank holding companies in the same period, Taiwan Ratings said.
As debt ratios rise, adequate liquidity risk management becomes more important for holding companies, it said.
That said, Taiwan’s financial holding companies have room for more debt, as their liability to equity ratios are expected to grow over the next one to two years, although remaining below 20 percent, it said.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market