Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd (富智康) and automotive manufacturing giant Stellantis NV have agreed to a joint venture with an aim to create a US$80 million entity called Mobile Drive that is to develop “digital cockpits” and Internet devices.
The two firms in May signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the joint venture.
Mobile Drive would be a 50-50 joint venture aimed at bringing “innovative in-vehicle user experiences enabled by advanced consumer electronics” to Stellantis and other firms, the statement said.
Photo: CNA
“The partnership has combined Hon Hai’s capabilities in the ICT [information and communications technology] industry and smart solutions with Stellantis’ expertise in the automotive sector,” it said.
FIH and Stellantis are to invest the euro equivalent of US$40 million apiece in the joint venture.
Mobile Drive is to have six board directors, three from each partner.
The partnership is to help Hon Hai expand into the electric vehicle market through efforts such as a planned production site in the US with Fisker Inc, which — unlike Mobile Drive — is part of Hon Hai’s MIH Open Platform.
Amsterdam-based Stellantis is one of the largest automakers in the world, manufacturing Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot vehicles, among others.
FIH Mobile makes cell phones, and hopes to transfer that knowledge to add sophistication to vehicle consoles and controls.
All developments by Mobile Drive, which is to be based in the Netherlands, are to be co-owned by Stellantis and Hon Hai.
“Mobile Drive will focus on developing infotainment and telematics solutions, as well as a cloud device platform,” the statement said.
Features are to include navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce and payment services integration, among others, it said.
Mobile Drive “will operate as an automotive supplier, competitively bidding to supply software solutions and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers,” the statement said.
“Customers today and in the future demand and expect ever-increasing software-driven and creative solutions to connect the drivers and passengers with the vehicle inside and out,” Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said in the statement. “Mobile Drive will meet and exceed these expectations.”
Its smart vehicle console solutions are to be deployed in conventional and electric vehicles, Hon Hai said.
Additional reporting by CNA
