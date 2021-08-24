NEW ZEALAND
No Delta pressure on RBNZ
The outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in New Zealand is not yet a “game changer” and there is no pressure to act on monetary policy, a senior official at the central bank said yesterday. “At this stage we don’t see it as a game-changer in the sense that our underlying economic analysis and views should be thrown out of the window and we should start again,” Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) chief economist Ha Yuong said in a telephone interview. However, Ha said the outbreak of the highly transmissible variant has raised some economic uncertainty.
STEEL
Merger to upset rankings
China is shaking up the global steelmaking rankings again, with a merger of two mills set to create the world’s third-biggest producer. Ansteel Group’s (鞍山鋼鐵) annual crude steel capacity would rise to 63 million tonnes, with sales worth 300 billion yuan (US$46.23 billion), after acquiring a 51 percent stake in Benxi Steel Group Co (本溪鋼鐵), Ansteel said in a statement on Friday. That would see it trail only China Baowu Steel Group Corp (中國寶武鋼鐵) — already the world’s biggest producer and with plans to be even bigger — and ArcelorMittal SA. The acquisition would deepen the country’s ongoing steel supply cuts, enhance industry concentration and also boost security of iron ore supply, Ansteel said.
ENERGY
Spark agrees to takeover
Spark Infrastructure Group agreed to a takeover offer from a consortium led by KKR & Co valuing the Australian energy company at about A$5.2 billion (US$3.7 billion). The private equity firm and its partners offered A$2.95 per share in a scheme-of-arrangement deal for the Sydney-based company, an exchange filing said yesterday. The deal was unanimously recommended by Spark’s board of directors. The consortium also includes Canadian investors Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, the filing said.
TECHNOLOGY
Comic app raises US$240m
Kuaikan (快看), a comics app backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), has raised US$240 million in a new funding round that elevated it to unicorn status, giving the company a boost as competition in China’s online entertainment arena intensifies. The investment is the largest fundraising deal in China’s comics industry, the Beijing-based start-up said in a statement yesterday. The Series F round was conducted at a valuation of about US$1.25 billion, a person familiar with the matter said, asking to not be identified as they were discussing private information. Kuaikan was founded in 2014 by cartoonist Anni Chen (陳安妮) as a digital library for original comics by Chinese artists.
CRYPTOCURRENCY
Binance names new CEO
Binance Singapore, the local affiliate of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, named former Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) executive Richard Teng as chief executive officer. Teng was previously chief executive of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market and prior to that was chief regulatory officer at SGX. He also spent 13 years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The announcement confirms a Bloomberg News report last week that said Teng was in line for the role as parent Binance Holdings Ltd (幣安控股) pivots to a more compliance-oriented outlook and Binance Singapore seeks local licenses.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,