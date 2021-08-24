India infrastructure asset sales planned, sources say

Bloomberg





India plans to raise 6 trillion rupees (US$80.81 billion) from selling state-owned infrastructure assets over the next four years to help bolster the government’s finances and plug its budget deficit, people familiar with the matter said.

The plan would include sale of road and railway assets, airports, power transmission lines and gas pipelines, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they are not authorized to share the details.

Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman was scheduled to make the road map public later yesterday.

The planned sales are in line with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategic divestment policy, under which the state would retain presence in only a few identified sectors, with the rest privatized.

The government has budgeted as much as 1.75 trillion rupees from such sales in the year through March next year to make up for the drop in tax revenue linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While broader divestment proposals this year include an initial public offering by Life Insurance Corp of India, as well as stake sales in firms such as Bharat Petroleum Corp and Air India Ltd, Sitharaman was expected to announce plans only for monetizing infrastructure assets held by 11 ministries.

Revenue from monetizing roads is pegged at 1.6 trillion rupees, while that from railways is seen at 1.5 trillion rupees, the people said.

Power sector assets might fetch 1 trillion rupees, gas pipelines 590 billion rupees and telecommunication assets 400 billion rupees, they said.

Public warehouses, civil aviation and port infrastructure, sports stadiums and mining assets are expected to bring in another almost 1 trillion rupees, the people said.

The monetization plan, announced by Sitharaman in her annual budget speech, would serve as a medium-term road map for the government’s asset sale initiative, state-run think tank NITI Aayog said in a statement on Sunday.

The income from the asset sales is key to narrowing the nation’s budget deficit, which Sitharaman expects to be 6.8 percent of GDP in the financial year that began April 1, from 9.3 percent a year earlier.

Several economists expect the country to miss that target due to economic disruptions caused by a second COVID-19 wave.