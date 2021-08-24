India plans to raise 6 trillion rupees (US$80.81 billion) from selling state-owned infrastructure assets over the next four years to help bolster the government’s finances and plug its budget deficit, people familiar with the matter said.
The plan would include sale of road and railway assets, airports, power transmission lines and gas pipelines, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they are not authorized to share the details.
Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman was scheduled to make the road map public later yesterday.
The planned sales are in line with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategic divestment policy, under which the state would retain presence in only a few identified sectors, with the rest privatized.
The government has budgeted as much as 1.75 trillion rupees from such sales in the year through March next year to make up for the drop in tax revenue linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While broader divestment proposals this year include an initial public offering by Life Insurance Corp of India, as well as stake sales in firms such as Bharat Petroleum Corp and Air India Ltd, Sitharaman was expected to announce plans only for monetizing infrastructure assets held by 11 ministries.
Revenue from monetizing roads is pegged at 1.6 trillion rupees, while that from railways is seen at 1.5 trillion rupees, the people said.
Power sector assets might fetch 1 trillion rupees, gas pipelines 590 billion rupees and telecommunication assets 400 billion rupees, they said.
Public warehouses, civil aviation and port infrastructure, sports stadiums and mining assets are expected to bring in another almost 1 trillion rupees, the people said.
The monetization plan, announced by Sitharaman in her annual budget speech, would serve as a medium-term road map for the government’s asset sale initiative, state-run think tank NITI Aayog said in a statement on Sunday.
The income from the asset sales is key to narrowing the nation’s budget deficit, which Sitharaman expects to be 6.8 percent of GDP in the financial year that began April 1, from 9.3 percent a year earlier.
Several economists expect the country to miss that target due to economic disruptions caused by a second COVID-19 wave.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,