S Korea’s early exports jump due to demand

VIRUS WATCH: Overall imports spiked 52.1% in the first 20 days of this month, but a major concern is how COVID-19 spreads in China and Vietnam, an economist said

Bloomberg





South Korea’s early trade data show exports are set to rise this month, suggesting global demand remains resilient in the face of a surge in cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Overseas shipments rose 40.9 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the customs office said yesterday.

Exports to major trade partners all posted strong gains. Those to the US were up 50 percent and shipments to China, where new outbreaks emerged in the middle of last month, still jumped by more than one-third.

Overall imports surged 52.1 percent in the first 20 days of this month. Gains were largest in commodity-related items such as oil products, crude and gas, likely reflecting annual price changes.

While the headline export figure was partly lifted by a 7.5 percent fall in the same period last year, other indicators also point to resilience. The value of daily shipments from Aug. 1 to Friday was US$2.15 billion, up 31.5 percent from a year earlier and higher than in the previous two months.

Total exports to the EU rose 42.7 percent, while those to Japan increased 49 percent.

Overall semiconductor shipments increased almost 40 percent and exports of cars rose 37 percent, while those for oil products and steel items were up by more than 50 percent.

The report shows renewed restrictions to curb infections are yet to derail a recovery in global trade. Still, concerns are growing over the outlook as the more contagious virus strain rages across countries, denting optimism that prevailed earlier this year.

Signs of trade disruptions from the Delta variant have already emerged, as a port in China was partially shut after a worker became infected. Activity also slowed in China, South Korea’s biggest trade partner, due to tough restrictions.

Vietnam, a major destination for Korean investment and a key supplier in the global manufacturing chain, saw outbreaks causing factory shutdowns. A less upbeat outlook for memory chips, a key export, is also a risk for South Korea.

“How COVID spreads in China and Vietnam will be a key risk that could buffet Asia’s exports over the longer term,” HI Investment & Securities Co economist Park Sang-hyun said. “The pace of growth in Korean exports will inevitably slow as base effects weaken, but with investment strong in the US, it should stay around 20 percent this quarter.”

South Korea’s trade data are an early indicator of global economic activity as its manufacturers are positioned widely across supply chains. The country expects record exports this year to boost overall economic growth to about 4 percent.

The Bank of Korea is to assess the latest trade data as it weighs whether to increase rates at a meeting on Thursday.