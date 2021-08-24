EQUITIES
TAIEX jumps on tech stocks
Taiwanese shares yesterday moved sharply higher on a technical rebound from last week’s slump, with large-cap tech and shipping stocks leading the upturn throughout the session. Interest in local stocks was sparked by the gains posted on US markets at the end of last week as concerns that the US Federal Reserve would tighten its monetary policy were eased after a hawkish Fed official softened his tone, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 399.90 points, or 2.45 percent, at 16,741.84. Turnover totaled NT$363.516 billion (US$12.99 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$14.20 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
EQUITIES
Foreigners continue selloff
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$68.51 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$25.38 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors last week were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), United Microelectronics Co (聯電) and China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), while the top three bought were Innolux Corp (群創), Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$21.64 trillion, or 43.25 percent of total market capitalization, it added.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Raydium applies for listing
Raydium Semiconductor Corp (瑞鼎科技) yesterday submitted an application to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), making it the 13th domestic company to apply to the nation’s main board this year. The IC design company’s business focuses on display driver ICs, touch control ICs, power management ICs and timing controller ICs. With paid-in capital of NT$669 million, Raydium reported earnings per share of NT$27.91 for the first half of this year, up from NT$4.04 in the same period of last year. The company’s shares are currently traded on Taipei Exchange’s emerging stock board, where yesterday it closed at NT$408.5, up 4.09 percent.
MANUFACTURING
Formosa offers pay hike
The Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) is to raise wages by 3.83 percent, effective retroactively to July 1. The company’s union said that FPG chairman William Wong (王文淵) agreed in a meeting with union representatives on Tuesday last week to raise the wages of all group employees. Along with the across-the-board wage hike, Wong agreed to a one-time bonus of NT$10,000 for all employees. Based on a wage hike of 3.83 percent, the average employee salary would rise by about NT$2,100 to NT$56,900 per month, the union said.
STEELMAKERS
China Steel profits up
China Steel Co (中鋼) last week reported record pretax profit of NT$9.08 billion for last month, up 9.37 percent month-on-month, contrasted with losses of NT$290 million a year earlier. The profit rebound was due to cost cutting and investment in iron ore stocks, the company said in a statement. In the first seven months of the year, the company’s pretax profit totaled NT$44.29 billion, improving over losses of NT$4.11 billion in the same period of last year, while cumulative revenue reached NT$255.15 billion in the seven-month period, up 45.62 percent year-on-year, the company said.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,