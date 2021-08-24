Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

TAIEX jumps on tech stocks

Taiwanese shares yesterday moved sharply higher on a technical rebound from last week’s slump, with large-cap tech and shipping stocks leading the upturn throughout the session. Interest in local stocks was sparked by the gains posted on US markets at the end of last week as concerns that the US Federal Reserve would tighten its monetary policy were eased after a hawkish Fed official softened his tone, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 399.90 points, or 2.45 percent, at 16,741.84. Turnover totaled NT$363.516 billion (US$12.99 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$14.20 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

Foreigners continue selloff

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$68.51 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$25.38 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors last week were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), United Microelectronics Co (聯電) and China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), while the top three bought were Innolux Corp (群創), Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$21.64 trillion, or 43.25 percent of total market capitalization, it added.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Raydium applies for listing

Raydium Semiconductor Corp (瑞鼎科技) yesterday submitted an application to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), making it the 13th domestic company to apply to the nation’s main board this year. The IC design company’s business focuses on display driver ICs, touch control ICs, power management ICs and timing controller ICs. With paid-in capital of NT$669 million, Raydium reported earnings per share of NT$27.91 for the first half of this year, up from NT$4.04 in the same period of last year. The company’s shares are currently traded on Taipei Exchange’s emerging stock board, where yesterday it closed at NT$408.5, up 4.09 percent.

MANUFACTURING

Formosa offers pay hike

The Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) is to raise wages by 3.83 percent, effective retroactively to July 1. The company’s union said that FPG chairman William Wong (王文淵) agreed in a meeting with union representatives on Tuesday last week to raise the wages of all group employees. Along with the across-the-board wage hike, Wong agreed to a one-time bonus of NT$10,000 for all employees. Based on a wage hike of 3.83 percent, the average employee salary would rise by about NT$2,100 to NT$56,900 per month, the union said.

STEELMAKERS

China Steel profits up

China Steel Co (中鋼) last week reported record pretax profit of NT$9.08 billion for last month, up 9.37 percent month-on-month, contrasted with losses of NT$290 million a year earlier. The profit rebound was due to cost cutting and investment in iron ore stocks, the company said in a statement. In the first seven months of the year, the company’s pretax profit totaled NT$44.29 billion, improving over losses of NT$4.11 billion in the same period of last year, while cumulative revenue reached NT$255.15 billion in the seven-month period, up 45.62 percent year-on-year, the company said.