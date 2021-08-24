Building costs boost Greater Taipei housing prices

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Housing prices in Greater Taipei last month rose by a double-digit percentage from a year earlier due to soaring building material costs, despite credit controls set in place to reverse the trend, the central bank said yesterday.

The monetary policymaker said that the tightening measures should not be declared ineffective, because the price hikes are natural economic behavior.

Housing prices increased 9.69 percent in Taipei and 11.7 percent in New Taipei City, the highest since the second quarter of 2014, as developers passed on higher costs for building materials to home buyers, the central bank said.

A man holds up an advertisement for a presale housing project on a Taipei street on Sunday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

That should not be read as the failure of the credit controls and property tax hikes, it said.

On the contrary, the tightening measures seemed to effectively cool the property market, as evidenced by a 30 percent drop in housing transactions in the six special municipalities last month, it said, adding that new housing loans declined about 25 percent to NT$50.33 billion (US$1.8 billion).

The central bank made the comments on releasing the latest interest data on new loans by the nation’s five major banks: Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行).

Lending rates for new loans last month edged up 0.124 percentage points as banks charged higher interest rates for lending working capital and the ratio of government loans fell.