Average DRAM price expected to increase less in Q3

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





The average selling price of DRAM chips is expected to rise at a much slower pace of 3 to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter this quarter, as demand from PC makers has begun teetering due to uneven supply of key components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.

That is a reversal of the robust DRAM demand seen last quarter after supply chain bottlenecks disrupted PC shipments.

Last quarter, a price increase of 18 to 23 percent helped boost the global DRAM industry’s production value by 26 percent quarter-on-quarter to US$24.1 billion, TrendForce said in a research note.

DRAM buyers — mostly notebook computer makers — procured more last quarter, as they were anticipating another price hike and insufficient supply going forward, due to the work-from-home and online learning trends, TrendForce said.

Robust demand for niche DRAM chips, including graphics DRAM and consumer DRAM, also helped prop up chip prices, it said.

“However, heading into the third quarter, the issue of mismatched component availability began surfacing in the upstream supply chain, bottlenecking the assembly of electronic devices,” TrendForce said.

“Some original electronics manufacturers and original design manufacturers, especially notebook computer manufacturers, have therefore scaled down their DRAM procurements due to their relatively high level of DRAM inventory in comparison with other components,” the researcher said.

Although most DRAM suppliers remain bullish about the market’s prospects, growth in demand from certain product segments is likely to slow, as DRAM buyers still have ample inventory, it said.

Aside from declining PC demand, Taiwanese DRAM chip suppliers’ growth is expected to be limited by the availability of capacity, TrendForce said.

“Taiwanese suppliers are still facing the issue of insufficient production capacity, and their existing fabs do not have the physical space to house additional manufacturing equipment,” it said.

Taiwanese suppliers would rely on increased prices to grow their DRAM businesses in the short term, it added.

Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技), the nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker, expects not to have any additional capacity before 2024 when its new fab, which is under construction, begins operations, TrendForce said.

Nanya Technology saw revenue soar 28 percent last quarter, thanks to a 30 percent quarterly price hike, it said.

Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) would not be able to expand capacity until its new fab in Kaohsiung begins production in the second half of next year, TrendForce said.

Higher DRAM prices also helped boost Winbond’s DRAM revenue by 39 percent sequentially last quarter, it said.