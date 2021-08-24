The average selling price of DRAM chips is expected to rise at a much slower pace of 3 to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter this quarter, as demand from PC makers has begun teetering due to uneven supply of key components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.
That is a reversal of the robust DRAM demand seen last quarter after supply chain bottlenecks disrupted PC shipments.
Last quarter, a price increase of 18 to 23 percent helped boost the global DRAM industry’s production value by 26 percent quarter-on-quarter to US$24.1 billion, TrendForce said in a research note.
DRAM buyers — mostly notebook computer makers — procured more last quarter, as they were anticipating another price hike and insufficient supply going forward, due to the work-from-home and online learning trends, TrendForce said.
Robust demand for niche DRAM chips, including graphics DRAM and consumer DRAM, also helped prop up chip prices, it said.
“However, heading into the third quarter, the issue of mismatched component availability began surfacing in the upstream supply chain, bottlenecking the assembly of electronic devices,” TrendForce said.
“Some original electronics manufacturers and original design manufacturers, especially notebook computer manufacturers, have therefore scaled down their DRAM procurements due to their relatively high level of DRAM inventory in comparison with other components,” the researcher said.
Although most DRAM suppliers remain bullish about the market’s prospects, growth in demand from certain product segments is likely to slow, as DRAM buyers still have ample inventory, it said.
Aside from declining PC demand, Taiwanese DRAM chip suppliers’ growth is expected to be limited by the availability of capacity, TrendForce said.
“Taiwanese suppliers are still facing the issue of insufficient production capacity, and their existing fabs do not have the physical space to house additional manufacturing equipment,” it said.
Taiwanese suppliers would rely on increased prices to grow their DRAM businesses in the short term, it added.
Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技), the nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker, expects not to have any additional capacity before 2024 when its new fab, which is under construction, begins operations, TrendForce said.
Nanya Technology saw revenue soar 28 percent last quarter, thanks to a 30 percent quarterly price hike, it said.
Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) would not be able to expand capacity until its new fab in Kaohsiung begins production in the second half of next year, TrendForce said.
Higher DRAM prices also helped boost Winbond’s DRAM revenue by 39 percent sequentially last quarter, it said.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,