Investors should feel ‘anxiety’ about China, ex-US Treasury secretary says

China’s markets are a “riskier environment” for investors as the government intensifies its regulatory clampdown across industries, former US secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers said.

China has been cracking down on its most powerful tech stars, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Didi Global Inc (滴滴), helping to ensure its grip on society. The government is also moving to address consumer worries about the gradual erosion of their privacy as tech companies make rapid advances in the use of tools from facial recognition to big data.

The Hang Seng Index last week plunged to enter a technical bear market, showcasing how the moves have affected China-linked stocks.

“Bad things keep happening, adverse surprises keep happening,” Summers said on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin.

“The risks for foreign investors are going up, and have to be going up at a time when the greater insertion of the [Chinese] Communist Party into every private enterprise is emerging as a very important priority for the Chinese government,” he said.

Summers, a professor at Harvard University, said “anxiety is the right thing” for investors to feel.

“It’s certainly a riskier environment, and when you have a riskier environment people demand much higher returns,” he said.

A stock rout triggered by Beijing’s widening clampdown has left Tencent trading at a price-to-book ratio lower than during the 2008 financial crisis. Alibaba has slumped to a record low in Hong Kong.

Despite such rapidly diminishing valuations, the pace of fund outflows suggests that few “buy” signals are flashing.

“I don’t think it will end very soon,” Alphalex Capital Management HK Ltd (石壁投資) managing director Alex Au (區偉志) said.

He sold all of his Chinese technology holdings last month, and in the past week or so has built up short positions in stocks he once favored.

“Investors need to reassess the rationale and the risk of investing in China,” he said.

Tencent last week warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs on China’s tech sector. Those such as Au regard the sector as being the most vulnerable amid a sweeping crackdown that has upended industries from education to online commerce to ride-sharing.

Since a February peak, the four companies that have lost the most market value globally are all Chinese technology firms: Tencent, Alibaba, Kuaishou Technology (快手) and Meituan (美團) have seen more than US$1 trillion wiped out combined.

How far China’s crackdown can go in reshaping some of the nation’s largest companies, and where opportunities can be found, are key questions for investors learning to reposition into a new normal.