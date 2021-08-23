CPC, Formosa cut fuel prices as crude retreats

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would cut gasoline prices by NT$0.4 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter, effective today.

The companies had last week reduced gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter.

After the latest adjustment, gasoline prices at CPC stations would fall to NT$27.6, NT$29.1 and NT$31.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would drop to NT$25.5 per liter, the company said.

Prices at Formosa’s stations would drop to NT$27.6, NT$29.0 and NT$31.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would decrease to NT$25.3 per liter.

CPC said in a statement that the cost of crude oil last week decreased 2.62 percent from a week earlier based on its floating oil price formula.

The state-run refiner attributed the decrease to a cut in the International Energy Agency’s outlook for global oil demand for the rest of this year on resurgent COVID-19 outbreaks, as well as market forecasts of an increase in the output of US shale gas next month.

The US dollar strengthened after more countries stepped up efforts to contain the outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and as the US Federal Reserve is expected to reduce its asset purchases by the end of this year, which also weighed on the oil market, Formosa said in a separate statement.