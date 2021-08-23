Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) would delay completing its acquisition of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控) from the fourth quarter of this year to the first quarter of next year, the financial conglomerate told an investors’ conference on Friday.
Fubon Financial, which acquired a 53.84 stake in Jih Sun Financial in March, told investors at the time that it would purchase the remaining shares in the third quarter.
However, the firm on Friday said that the purchase would be postponed, as its shareholders’ meetings had been delayed due to the government’s anti-COVID-19 measures.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Taipei Times
Fubon Financial has gained a 55.76 percent stake in Jih Sun as of the end of June, and its application to raise NT$50 billion (US$1.8 billion) in fresh capital to fund its purchase of the remaining shares has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission, company president Jerry Harn (韓蔚廷) told the conference.
The company’s board of directors on Friday also approved a company proposal to issue 548 million new common stocks and 333.33 million C-class preferred shares, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
The fundraising would be completed by the end of October, Harn said.
Fubon Financial would likely gain majority control of the Jih Sun Financial board at a board election during the latter’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday next week, Harn said.
After taking control of Jih Sun Financial, Fubon Financial would evaluate how to integrate the company’s business into its own, Harn said, adding that, for example, it would assess which bank branches should be retained.
Fubon Financial would merge with Jih Sun Financial in the first quarter of next year, which suggests that Jih Sun Financial would cease to exist thereafter, Harn said.
It would integrate Jih Sun’s banking, securities and futures units into Fubon’s arms by the end of next year, he said.
Jih Sun International Bank (日盛銀行), Jih Sun Securities Co (日盛證券) and Jih Sun Futures Co (日盛期貨) would continue operating until next year when they become part of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行), Fubon Securities Co (富邦證券) and Fubon Futures Co (富邦期貨) respectively, he added.
