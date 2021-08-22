Asia stocks fall as Delta variant worries take hold

AP and AFP, SINGAPORE and TOKYO





Asian stock markets fell on Friday as worries surrounding the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 again took center stage.

The TAIEX fell 0.2 percent to 16,341.94 points, down 3.77 percent for the week.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index on Friday fell 0.96 percent to 190.97, falling 4.4 percent from last week.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 on Friday lost 1 percent to 27,013.25, down 3.5 percent weekly, and Seoul’s KOSPI fell 1.2 percent to 3,060.51, which also fell 3.5 percent for the week.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on Friday slipped 1.84 percent to 24,849.72 in afternoon trading, bringing its weekly loss to 5.8 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index gave up 1.1 percent to 3,427.33, down 2.5 percent weekly.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell less than 0.1 percent to 7,460.90, falling 2.2 percent for the week.

Benchmarks in Singapore and Indonesia rose, while India’s and New Zealand’s fell.

Traders are watching mounting infections around the world, including in New Zealand, which is in lockdown after reporting its first outbreak in six months.

“With the number of COVID-19 infections on the rise, especially in the US, the threat from the Delta variant is becoming more apparent spurring cautious risk sentiment,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank Ltd.

“The Tokyo market experienced see-saw trade as investors looked for fresh clues, but shares later fell,” Okasan Online Securities said. “There is uncertainty over the economic outlook, and traders are holding off from buying shares.”

Japan has reported record new COVID-19 cases in the past few days and the government has expanded and extended virus states of emergency, which largely limit alcohol sales, and bar and restaurant opening hours.

Japan’s core consumer price index that excludes fresh food last month fell 0.2 percent annually, the 12th consecutive monthly decline.

The inflation data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota Motor Corp tumbled 4.08 percent after the company said on Thursday that it would cut global auto production by 40 percent next month as the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia squeezes its supply chain.

Toyota’s rival Honda Motor Co dropped 4.84 percent and Nissan Motor Co plunged 7.24 percent.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing Co lost 1.62 percent, while Softbank Group Corp fell 3.60 percent.

Additional reporting by staff writer