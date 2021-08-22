Oil capped the week with the longest losing streak since 2019 as the US dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve signaled that it would start tapering stimulus and the COVID-19 resurgence raises doubts about demand growth.
West Texas Intermediate futures ended the session 2.2 percent lower, tumbling for a seventh day and extending the week’s decline to 8.9 percent.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has risen every day this week, making commodities priced in the currency less appealing.
The COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to energy demand, especially across Asia, with key importer China restricting mobility to combat an outbreak.
“It’s an exceptionally rare event for oil to fall for such an extended period,” said Thomas Finlon, chief operating officer at Brownsville LLC, a trading and logistics firm in Houston, Texas. “External factors, including the ongoing effects of the [SARS-CoV-2] Delta variant’s growth and the behavior coming out of the Federal Eeserve, is proving surprisingly significant to investors.”
Crude’s weakness comes amid fading expectations for further large inventory draws in the coming months.
Bank of America Corp said prices would probably be range-bound in the second half of the year with more steep drops in stockpiles unlikely.
The price plunge might force OPEC and its allies to pause their next planned production increase, Citigroup Inc said.
“We have now priced down to a level reflecting more sideways inventories, with demand pain from COVID-19 together with more from OPEC+ on supply,” SEB AB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said. “But OPEC+ should be in fairly good control of the market still.”
The pandemic continues to disrupt plans to restart economic activity, crimping mobility and demand for fuels.
In Australia, Sydney’s two-month long lockdown is to be extended until at least the end of next month. In the US, more companies announced plans to keep workers at home as the virus spreads.
Brent crude is also sinking. The international benchmark is headed for its longest run of losses in more than three years and close to falling below US$65 a barrel for the first time since May.
Brent for October delivery on Friday fell US$1.27 to US$65.18 a barrel, down 7.6 percent for the week.
Despite lower headline prices and the commodity being unable to shake investors’ risk averse mood as of late, Brent’s nearest timespread widened to US$0.44, an indicator of long-term bullishness.
The number of people in the US getting a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has risen to almost half a million a day, a level last seen at the end of May, as the overall vaccination rate in the US has increased to 60 percent.
“The people who are pessimistic about Delta will tell you prices will continue to slump into the future,” Price Futures Group Inc senior market analyst Phil Flynn said. “While that’s certainly possible, if we continue to see positive data coming out of the White House, and OPEC is able to modify production as needed, it’s very possible we’ll see a rise in the near future.”
Additional reporting by staff writer
