European shares edged higher on Friday as Marks & Spencer Group PLC lifted retailers, but the benchmark STOXX 600 still marked its worst week since February on signs of slowing economic growth and rising COVID-19 cases.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent, with the retail sector gaining 1.2 percent.
However, the index lost 1.5 percent for the week.
British retailer Marks & Spencer on Friday jumped 14.1 percent to the top of the STOXX 600, as it hiked its profit outlook after a jump in demand for food and a surge in online clothes’ orders indicated that its latest turnaround plan was starting to deliver.
London’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent, while Germany’s DAX was up 0.3 percent. Frankfurt shares recovered from a fall earlier in the session after data showed a bigger-than-expected jump in producer prices last month.
The mining index ended flat, becoming the worst performing European sector for the week.
Signs of a slowdown in the global economic recovery and a surge in cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 have knocked Europe’s STOXX 600 off record highs this week.
The index slumped 1.5 percent on Thursday alone, tracking a fall in global equities on indications the US Federal Reserve could start reining in easy money policies later this year.
“Progress made by countries in dealing with COVID-19 still seems to have had little bearing, in general, on the relative performance of their stock markets,” Capital Economics Ltd UK economist Bethany Beckett said. “Instead, swings in sentiment about the virus at a global level appear to have continued to exert a bigger influence via sector rotation.”
Focus next week would be on the high-profile annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, central bankers’ conference, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell could signal he is ready to start easing monetary support.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde would not attend the conference, a spokesperson for the central bank said this week.
Luxury goods rebounded from declines earlier in the day to gain 0.5 percent, but fell 5.5 percent over the week, pressured by worries over possible wealth policy developments in China.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,