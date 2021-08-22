European stocks record worst week in six months

Reuters





European shares edged higher on Friday as Marks & Spencer Group PLC lifted retailers, but the benchmark STOXX 600 still marked its worst week since February on signs of slowing economic growth and rising COVID-19 cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent, with the retail sector gaining 1.2 percent.

However, the index lost 1.5 percent for the week.

British retailer Marks & Spencer on Friday jumped 14.1 percent to the top of the STOXX 600, as it hiked its profit outlook after a jump in demand for food and a surge in online clothes’ orders indicated that its latest turnaround plan was starting to deliver.

London’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent, while Germany’s DAX was up 0.3 percent. Frankfurt shares recovered from a fall earlier in the session after data showed a bigger-than-expected jump in producer prices last month.

The mining index ended flat, becoming the worst performing European sector for the week.

Signs of a slowdown in the global economic recovery and a surge in cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 have knocked Europe’s STOXX 600 off record highs this week.

The index slumped 1.5 percent on Thursday alone, tracking a fall in global equities on indications the US Federal Reserve could start reining in easy money policies later this year.

“Progress made by countries in dealing with COVID-19 still seems to have had little bearing, in general, on the relative performance of their stock markets,” Capital Economics Ltd UK economist Bethany Beckett said. “Instead, swings in sentiment about the virus at a global level appear to have continued to exert a bigger influence via sector rotation.”

Focus next week would be on the high-profile annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, central bankers’ conference, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell could signal he is ready to start easing monetary support.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde would not attend the conference, a spokesperson for the central bank said this week.

Luxury goods rebounded from declines earlier in the day to gain 0.5 percent, but fell 5.5 percent over the week, pressured by worries over possible wealth policy developments in China.