Wall Street rallies as Fed jitters wane

‘SELL THE RUMOR’: Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to lay out the timeline for policy tightening at next week’s Jackson Hole central bankers’ meeting in the US

Reuters, NEW YORK





Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher on Friday, closing a tumultuous week on easing concerns over whether the US Federal Reserve could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected.

While all three major US indices ended solidly green, all posted weekly losses after a steep mid-week sell-off pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average away from a string of record closing highs.

“Towards the beginning of the week you saw traders balancing their books ahead of the Fed statement,” said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. “And once the statement came out, you saw a bit of ‘sell the rumor buy the news.’”

Market-leading tech and tech-adjacent megacaps, which weathered the COVID-19 pandemic recession better than most, once again provided the biggest lift.

Growth stocks were also given a boost by US Treasury yields, which ended the week lower due to concerns the pandemic could be a longer-than-expected hindrance to economic revival.

Announcements from a host of Asian nations that they are implementing drastic measures to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 due to the rise of SARS-CoV-2’s highly contagious Delta variant, put a damper on stocks associated with economic re-engagement.

Mixed economic data from the US and China suggested that an ongoing recovery from the most abrupt recession on record has passed its peak and lost some momentum.

Market participants now look to next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, a gathering of major central bank leaders, for clues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding the expected pace of recovery and the timeline for policy tightening.

“We’ve seen times in history where the Jackson Hole Symposium has drawn a lot of eyeballs, but this year more so,” Keator added. “The Fed might use this opportunity to communicate what their plan is going forward.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 225.96 points, or 0.65 percent, to 35,120.08, the S&P 500 gained 35.87 points, or 0.81 percent, to 4,441.67 and the NASDAQ Composite added 172.88 points, or 1.19 percent, to 14,714.66.

For the week, the Dow lost 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 sank 0.6 percent and the NASDAQ Composite shed 0.7 percent.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 ended the session higher on Friday, with tech stocks and utilities enjoying the largest percentage gains.

Second-quarter reporting season has essentially run its course, with 476 of the companies in the S&P 500 having posted results. Of those, 87.4 percent have beaten consensus, according to Refinitiv data.

US-listed shares of China-based tech-related companies oscillated market participants as they digested recent sell-offs resulting from Beijing’s ongoing regulatory crackdown, which has wiped US$500 billion from Chinese markets this week.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) closed down 1.6 percent, while Tencent Music Entertainment Group (騰訊音樂娛樂), Didi Global (滴滴) and iQiyi Inc (愛奇藝) gained between 1.6 and 3.7 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 2.37-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 2.21-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 59 new highs and 200 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 8.72 billion shares, compared with the 9.21 billion average over the past 20 trading days.