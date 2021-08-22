Spanish government feels heat over high power prices

By Emmanuelle Michel / AFP, MADRID





Scorching heat has caused power prices to soar in Spain, leading to renewed tensions in the country’s leftist coalition government over how to lower ballooning electricity bills.

A recent heat wave that sent temperatures soaring as high as 47°C in the southern region of Andalusia caused demand for electricity to jump as people turned on their air-conditioners, putting further pressure on power prices, which were already high due to a global natural gas supply crunch.

“Everything indicates the month of August will end with the highest electricity bill in history,” consumer rights group Facua said on Tuesday.

People walk along a street in Barcelona, Spain, amid a heat wave on Saturday last week. Photo: Bloomberg

It predicts the average monthly household electricity bill this month will hit 92 euros (US$108), a 44 percent increase over August last year.

The jump in prices has largely offset the temporary reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on electricity bills — from 21 percent to 10 percent — which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government introduced last month to provide relief to consumers.

Far-left party Podemos, the junior partner in Socialist Sanchez’s coalition government, has accused the administration of not doing enough to cut power bills.

The government “must intervene in the power market and move toward a system of regulated prices,” Spanish Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz, one of the coleaders of the party and also the third highest-ranking member of the government, told the Ctxt magazine.

“All of this is due to a process of privatizations in the electricity sector ... which has resulted in an oligopoly that has led to repeated price increases every year,” she added.

Spain at the end of last year had the fifth-highest household electricity prices in the EU after Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Ireland, according to Eurostat, the bloc’s statistics office.

The country relies more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity than other European nations, such as neighboring France, which has a significant nuclear power sector, Facua spokesman Jordi Castilla said.

Podemos has called for the government to issue a decree that imposes an “immediate” ceiling on power prices and has threatened to stage street protests over the issue, in a country where the question of energy poverty gets regular media attention.

The proposal has been rejected by the Socialist Workers’ Party, which says Spain must respect European market rules for electricity.

“To say that we can solve this with a decree generates false hopes,” Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera, a Socialist, said last week in a TV interview. “Look what is happening in the rest of Europe, it is not a problem that is specific to Spain.”

Ribera has instead called on Brussels to change the rules that set power prices in the EU, which are, according to her, dictated by the price of fossil fuels, a system which hurts gas-dependent Spain.

The minister wrote to the European Commission a few weeks ago to request alterations to the system, but Brussels “answered that it had no intention of introducing changes,” she told news radio Cadena Ser earlier this week, adding that such a position was “not reasonable.”

However, Ribera has raised the idea of creating a public firm to manage the country’s hydroelectric plants, a measure long demanded by Podemos to replace major power firms, which it accuses of making huge profits on the backs of consumers.

However, this would only be possible when existing electrical power concessions expire, which will only happen in a few years.

Podemos and consumer groups are asking for the government to make the drop in the VAT tax on household electricity bills permanent.

Taxes account for more than 45 percent of the electricity bill in Spain, compared with an average of about 40 percent in the EU.

Sanchez’s government earlier this month extended until October a ban on cutting off electricity and other utilities over unpaid bills as part of measures aimed at helping vulnerable people hit by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.