Scorching heat has caused power prices to soar in Spain, leading to renewed tensions in the country’s leftist coalition government over how to lower ballooning electricity bills.
A recent heat wave that sent temperatures soaring as high as 47°C in the southern region of Andalusia caused demand for electricity to jump as people turned on their air-conditioners, putting further pressure on power prices, which were already high due to a global natural gas supply crunch.
“Everything indicates the month of August will end with the highest electricity bill in history,” consumer rights group Facua said on Tuesday.
Photo: Bloomberg
It predicts the average monthly household electricity bill this month will hit 92 euros (US$108), a 44 percent increase over August last year.
The jump in prices has largely offset the temporary reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on electricity bills — from 21 percent to 10 percent — which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government introduced last month to provide relief to consumers.
Far-left party Podemos, the junior partner in Socialist Sanchez’s coalition government, has accused the administration of not doing enough to cut power bills.
The government “must intervene in the power market and move toward a system of regulated prices,” Spanish Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz, one of the coleaders of the party and also the third highest-ranking member of the government, told the Ctxt magazine.
“All of this is due to a process of privatizations in the electricity sector ... which has resulted in an oligopoly that has led to repeated price increases every year,” she added.
Spain at the end of last year had the fifth-highest household electricity prices in the EU after Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Ireland, according to Eurostat, the bloc’s statistics office.
The country relies more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity than other European nations, such as neighboring France, which has a significant nuclear power sector, Facua spokesman Jordi Castilla said.
Podemos has called for the government to issue a decree that imposes an “immediate” ceiling on power prices and has threatened to stage street protests over the issue, in a country where the question of energy poverty gets regular media attention.
The proposal has been rejected by the Socialist Workers’ Party, which says Spain must respect European market rules for electricity.
“To say that we can solve this with a decree generates false hopes,” Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera, a Socialist, said last week in a TV interview. “Look what is happening in the rest of Europe, it is not a problem that is specific to Spain.”
Ribera has instead called on Brussels to change the rules that set power prices in the EU, which are, according to her, dictated by the price of fossil fuels, a system which hurts gas-dependent Spain.
The minister wrote to the European Commission a few weeks ago to request alterations to the system, but Brussels “answered that it had no intention of introducing changes,” she told news radio Cadena Ser earlier this week, adding that such a position was “not reasonable.”
However, Ribera has raised the idea of creating a public firm to manage the country’s hydroelectric plants, a measure long demanded by Podemos to replace major power firms, which it accuses of making huge profits on the backs of consumers.
However, this would only be possible when existing electrical power concessions expire, which will only happen in a few years.
Podemos and consumer groups are asking for the government to make the drop in the VAT tax on household electricity bills permanent.
Taxes account for more than 45 percent of the electricity bill in Spain, compared with an average of about 40 percent in the EU.
Sanchez’s government earlier this month extended until October a ban on cutting off electricity and other utilities over unpaid bills as part of measures aimed at helping vulnerable people hit by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,