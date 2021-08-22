Afghanistan got rid of the US, but not the US dollar

The US might yet have one final bit of leverage against the Taliban, as it effectively controls the flow of cash into Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy

By Daniel Moss / Bloomberg Opinion





The Taliban might have swept Afghanistan, but they have not yet conquered its financial system, big parts of which rest on support from outside the country.

The US has a heavy hand in the multilateral organizations that dictate the flow of international aid upon which Afghanistan’s shaky economy relies. Americans might be evacuating, but the US dollar’s influence will remain.

The IMF, whose largest shareholder is the US, on Wednesday denied the Taliban access to reserve assets, days before Afghanistan was set to receive almost US$500 million.

Taliban fighters patrol the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: AP

That came a day after an official from the administration of US President Joe Biden confirmed that the US froze nearly US$9.5 billion belonging to the central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation.

The IMF said the decision reflects the Taliban’s lack of international recognition, but it is hard not see the US’ hand behind the refusal.

Afghanistan’s dire economic state thus gives the US substantial leverage. At the end of last year, a majority of bank deposits were in foreign currencies — even if those were not US dollars, there is a good chance any exchange would eventually require swapping into them. So while the Taliban might not be fully responsive to traditional financial diplomacy, few sources of cash are as reliable as ones tied to the US.

Afghans’ daily activity leans on a centuries-old, trust-based system of money transfers called hawala. Opiates accounted for as much as 11 percent of GDP in 2018. In a review the following year, the IMF found that illegal drugs represented “a significant source of funding for insurgent forces.”

Yet the price of opium tumbled in 2019, and areas under poppy cultivation fell by 38 percent to the lowest since 2013, the World Bank estimated in an April report. Propping the economy atop a sector as unstable as the drug trade will never be a sustainable, or particularly advisable, approach.

The Taliban could also get money from China or Russia, assuming the latter would consider re-engaging after the Soviet Union’s own military debacle there in the 1980s. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges that the greenback is so key to global commerce that it is tough to function without it.

China, for its part, is already haunted by investment failures in Afghanistan, and is fretting about the billions of dollars it has sunk into neighboring Pakistan.

The reality is, cash from international institutions and donors has underwritten Afghanistan’s financial system for decades.

“Afghanistan’s economy is shaped by fragility and aid dependence,” the World Bank said in its April report. “Private sector development and diversification is constrained by insecurity, political instability, weak institutions, inadequate infrastructure, widespread corruption, and a difficult business environment.”

Things were not great when the US was in charge, but it is easy to see a dramatic deterioration without at least some US muscle to shore up commerce. Let us hope the Taliban appreciate that.

The US role at the IMF should not be underestimated. Over the decades, nothing of consequence has happened at the fund without nudging by the US Department of the Treasury, or at the very least, the department’s sign-off.

The Treasury’s view tends to reflect broader administration priorities and policy goals. The IMF is still credited — or blamed — by many in Indonesia for pulling the plug on three decades of army-backed rule by Suharto during the financial crisis of the 1990s.

While the IMF’s so-called special drawing rights include other major world currencies, few seem anywhere close to overtaking the US dollar, which accounts for about 60 percent of global central bank reserves. Almost 90 percent of foreign-exchange transactions are against the greenback.

Meanwhile, China’s stop-start efforts to create a reserve currency have little to show. The euro, whose notes and coins were introduced shortly after the US swept Taliban from power in 2001, once had hopes of rivaling the US dollar or chipping away at its supremacy.

A series of political crisis within the euro region has put paid to that grand ambition.

Any Afghan government — especially return acts with an unflattering past — will come to realize that the US is key to financial and economic security.

Devastating tweets from Afghanistan’s acting central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady describe the panic caused by halted US dollar shipments as the Taliban’s rapid advance led to the collapse of the government.

As he was en route to his own escape, Ahmady’s tweets blasted outgoing Afghan leaders for a lack of planning.

The Taliban are “going to be faced with issues going forward on how to mitigate the impact” of recent moves to halt cash flow, he said in a telephone interview, Bloomberg News’ Saleha Mohsin reported.

The Afghan currency slid to a record low. How much any of this means to Afghanistan, or the degree of US will to test the extent of its monetary reach, remains to be seen. The broad point is that the US is not without cards to play.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.