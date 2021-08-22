The Taliban might have swept Afghanistan, but they have not yet conquered its financial system, big parts of which rest on support from outside the country.
The US has a heavy hand in the multilateral organizations that dictate the flow of international aid upon which Afghanistan’s shaky economy relies. Americans might be evacuating, but the US dollar’s influence will remain.
The IMF, whose largest shareholder is the US, on Wednesday denied the Taliban access to reserve assets, days before Afghanistan was set to receive almost US$500 million.
Photo: AP
That came a day after an official from the administration of US President Joe Biden confirmed that the US froze nearly US$9.5 billion belonging to the central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation.
The IMF said the decision reflects the Taliban’s lack of international recognition, but it is hard not see the US’ hand behind the refusal.
Afghanistan’s dire economic state thus gives the US substantial leverage. At the end of last year, a majority of bank deposits were in foreign currencies — even if those were not US dollars, there is a good chance any exchange would eventually require swapping into them. So while the Taliban might not be fully responsive to traditional financial diplomacy, few sources of cash are as reliable as ones tied to the US.
Afghans’ daily activity leans on a centuries-old, trust-based system of money transfers called hawala. Opiates accounted for as much as 11 percent of GDP in 2018. In a review the following year, the IMF found that illegal drugs represented “a significant source of funding for insurgent forces.”
Yet the price of opium tumbled in 2019, and areas under poppy cultivation fell by 38 percent to the lowest since 2013, the World Bank estimated in an April report. Propping the economy atop a sector as unstable as the drug trade will never be a sustainable, or particularly advisable, approach.
The Taliban could also get money from China or Russia, assuming the latter would consider re-engaging after the Soviet Union’s own military debacle there in the 1980s. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges that the greenback is so key to global commerce that it is tough to function without it.
China, for its part, is already haunted by investment failures in Afghanistan, and is fretting about the billions of dollars it has sunk into neighboring Pakistan.
The reality is, cash from international institutions and donors has underwritten Afghanistan’s financial system for decades.
“Afghanistan’s economy is shaped by fragility and aid dependence,” the World Bank said in its April report. “Private sector development and diversification is constrained by insecurity, political instability, weak institutions, inadequate infrastructure, widespread corruption, and a difficult business environment.”
Things were not great when the US was in charge, but it is easy to see a dramatic deterioration without at least some US muscle to shore up commerce. Let us hope the Taliban appreciate that.
The US role at the IMF should not be underestimated. Over the decades, nothing of consequence has happened at the fund without nudging by the US Department of the Treasury, or at the very least, the department’s sign-off.
The Treasury’s view tends to reflect broader administration priorities and policy goals. The IMF is still credited — or blamed — by many in Indonesia for pulling the plug on three decades of army-backed rule by Suharto during the financial crisis of the 1990s.
While the IMF’s so-called special drawing rights include other major world currencies, few seem anywhere close to overtaking the US dollar, which accounts for about 60 percent of global central bank reserves. Almost 90 percent of foreign-exchange transactions are against the greenback.
Meanwhile, China’s stop-start efforts to create a reserve currency have little to show. The euro, whose notes and coins were introduced shortly after the US swept Taliban from power in 2001, once had hopes of rivaling the US dollar or chipping away at its supremacy.
A series of political crisis within the euro region has put paid to that grand ambition.
Any Afghan government — especially return acts with an unflattering past — will come to realize that the US is key to financial and economic security.
Devastating tweets from Afghanistan’s acting central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady describe the panic caused by halted US dollar shipments as the Taliban’s rapid advance led to the collapse of the government.
As he was en route to his own escape, Ahmady’s tweets blasted outgoing Afghan leaders for a lack of planning.
The Taliban are “going to be faced with issues going forward on how to mitigate the impact” of recent moves to halt cash flow, he said in a telephone interview, Bloomberg News’ Saleha Mohsin reported.
The Afghan currency slid to a record low. How much any of this means to Afghanistan, or the degree of US will to test the extent of its monetary reach, remains to be seen. The broad point is that the US is not without cards to play.
Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,