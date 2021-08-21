UNITED KINGDOM
Retail sales slip 2.5%
Retail sales unexpectedly fell last month, data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed yesterday, suggesting at least some consumers skipped shopping to follow England’s run in the Euro soccer tournament, or stayed at home due to rising COVID-19 cases. Retailers reported that the tournament and bad weather kept shoppers away from stores, the ONS said. Sales volumes fell 2.5 percent from June, the biggest drop since January, when Britain returned to lockdown. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent sequential rie. An ONS official said there had been no feedback from retailers that worries about rising COVID-19 cases were behind the drop in sales, but analysts said the size of the fall probably reflected the impact of the fast-spreading Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and the requirement for hundreds of thousands of people to isolate after being “pinged” by a government tracing app.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple delays return to office
Apple Inc is delaying its return to corporate offices from October until January at the earliest because of surging COVID-19 cases and new variants, it said in a memo sent to employees on Thursday. The company told staff it would confirm the reopening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office. Apple had previously aimed to require all staff to return to corporate offices by early next month before delaying that until October. When employees are required to return, they would be expected to work at the office at least three days a week. International Business Machines Corp is temporarily closing its offices in New York City amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Big Apple, but it stopped short of delaying plans to reopen other US locations by next month. Employees were notified on Wednesday that New York City offices would be open for essential staff only.
SEMICONDUCTORS
API guidance tops forecasts
Applied Materials Inc (API), the biggest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, topped earnings estimates and gave a rosy forecast in the latest sign that the chip boom is going strong. Revenue would be about US$6.3 billion in the three-month period ending in October, the company said on Thursday. Analysts have estimated US$6.04 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit would be US$1.87 to US$2.01 a share in the fiscal fourth quarter, excluding some items, compared with an average estimate of US$1.81. Chipmakers have filled Applied Materials’ order books as they rush to add production capacity. The expansion is set to continue as the economy shifts to a greater reliance on automation and computing, CEO Gary Dickerson said in an interview.
TELECOMS
China Telecom up on debut
Shares of China Telecom (中國電信) yesterday surged nearly 20 percent in their Shanghai debut after the world’s biggest public offering of the year, coming after the company was delisted in the US amid China-US tensions. China’s biggest fixed-line operator raised US$7.3 billion in its share sale, making it the biggest this year, topping the US$5.4 billion raised in Hong Kong by TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology (快手) in February. China Telecom said it could raise a further US$1.1 billion if an over-allotment option was exercised. The firm’s offer price was set at 4.53 yuan per share and initially sagged below that at the opening, but quickly rallied to close the morning at 5.39 yuan, a gain of 19 percent.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
SUSPENSION: Revenue at the footwear manufacturer was down 14.8 percent last month, as its production bases in the country closed to curb a COVID-19 outbreak Operations at five Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) would remain suspended until Aug. 29 in compliance with the country’s COVID-19 prevention measures, the footwear manufacturer said on Saturday. The five suppliers are Dona Victor Footwear Co, Dona Pacific (Vietnam) Co, Vietnam Dona Orient Co, Dona Victor Molds Manufacturing Co and Vietnam Dona Standard Footwear Co, the firm said in a regulatory filing. Operations at another Vietnamese supplier, Vung Tau Orient Co, would be halted until Aug. 25, Feng Tay said. All Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay, which produces shoes for Nike Inc, suspended operations in the middle of last month