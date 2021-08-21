World Business Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Retail sales slip 2.5%

Retail sales unexpectedly fell last month, data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed yesterday, suggesting at least some consumers skipped shopping to follow England’s run in the Euro soccer tournament, or stayed at home due to rising COVID-19 cases. Retailers reported that the tournament and bad weather kept shoppers away from stores, the ONS said. Sales volumes fell 2.5 percent from June, the biggest drop since January, when Britain returned to lockdown. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent sequential rie. An ONS official said there had been no feedback from retailers that worries about rising COVID-19 cases were behind the drop in sales, but analysts said the size of the fall probably reflected the impact of the fast-spreading Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and the requirement for hundreds of thousands of people to isolate after being “pinged” by a government tracing app.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple delays return to office

Apple Inc is delaying its return to corporate offices from October until January at the earliest because of surging COVID-19 cases and new variants, it said in a memo sent to employees on Thursday. The company told staff it would confirm the reopening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office. Apple had previously aimed to require all staff to return to corporate offices by early next month before delaying that until October. When employees are required to return, they would be expected to work at the office at least three days a week. International Business Machines Corp is temporarily closing its offices in New York City amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Big Apple, but it stopped short of delaying plans to reopen other US locations by next month. Employees were notified on Wednesday that New York City offices would be open for essential staff only.

SEMICONDUCTORS

API guidance tops forecasts

Applied Materials Inc (API), the biggest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, topped earnings estimates and gave a rosy forecast in the latest sign that the chip boom is going strong. Revenue would be about US$6.3 billion in the three-month period ending in October, the company said on Thursday. Analysts have estimated US$6.04 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit would be US$1.87 to US$2.01 a share in the fiscal fourth quarter, excluding some items, compared with an average estimate of US$1.81. Chipmakers have filled Applied Materials’ order books as they rush to add production capacity. The expansion is set to continue as the economy shifts to a greater reliance on automation and computing, CEO Gary Dickerson said in an interview.

TELECOMS

China Telecom up on debut

Shares of China Telecom (中國電信) yesterday surged nearly 20 percent in their Shanghai debut after the world’s biggest public offering of the year, coming after the company was delisted in the US amid China-US tensions. China’s biggest fixed-line operator raised US$7.3 billion in its share sale, making it the biggest this year, topping the US$5.4 billion raised in Hong Kong by TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology (快手) in February. China Telecom said it could raise a further US$1.1 billion if an over-allotment option was exercised. The firm’s offer price was set at 4.53 yuan per share and initially sagged below that at the opening, but quickly rallied to close the morning at 5.39 yuan, a gain of 19 percent.