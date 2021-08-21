Facebook hit by new US lawsuit against monopoly

ANTI-COMPETITIVE: The Federal Trade Commission has filed a new antitrust lawsuit to force the social media giant to give up Instagram and WhatsApp

US antitrust officials on Thursday refiled their monopoly lawsuit against Facebook Inc, seeking to salvage the landmark case that a judge threw out in June.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed the new complaint in federal court in Washington, alleging that Facebook contravened antitrust laws by buying Instagram and WhatsApp to eliminate them as competitors.

The FTC is asking the court to unwind the acquisitions, as in the previous complaint.

“After failing to compete with new innovators, Facebook illegally bought or buried them when their popularity became an existential threat,” FTC’s Bureau of Competition Acting Director Holly Vedova said in a statement. “This conduct is no less anticompetitive than if Facebook had bribed emerging app competitors not to compete.”

The commission is trying to revive the case after US District Judge James Boasberg in June dismissed it, saying the agency failed to provide enough detail to support its claim that Facebook has a monopoly in the social-media market.

Boasberg had given the FTC 30 days to fix the error and refile, and the commission won an extension until Thursday.

The FTC said the new complaint provides details to bolster its claim that Facebook has dominant market shares in the US personal social-networking market and has the power to exclude competition. Its original complaint numbered 53 pages, while the new one is 80.

“It is unfortunate that despite the court’s dismissal of the complaint and conclusion that it lacked the basis for a claim, the FTC has chosen to continue this meritless lawsuit,” Facebook said in a statement. “Our acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were reviewed and cleared many years ago, and our platform policies were lawful.”

Facebook shares slipped less than 1 percent at 2:46pm in New York, trading at US$354.49. The stock has climbed about 30 percent this year.

The Facebook case, first filed in December, presents an early test for FTC Chair Lina Khan, who was named head of the agency in June by US President Joe Biden.

Khan is a leading advocate for taking a more forceful antitrust stance against companies and is already taking steps to bolster the agency’s authority.

Facebook sought to bar Khan from participating in the case, arguing that her academic writing about the company and her work on the US House of Representatives’ antitrust panel, which investigated Facebook and other tech platforms, showed she is biased.

The FTC said in its statement that its general counsel had reviewed Facebook’s recusal petition and dismissed it.

The commission voted 3 to 2 to file the amended complaint, with Khan joining the agency’s two other Democrats in favor of the case, which the Republican commissioners voted against.

“As the case will be prosecuted before a federal judge, the appropriate constitutional due process protections will be provided to the company,” the FTC said.

The lawsuit is part of a broad effort by lawmakers and competition enforcers to rein in the power of the largest US tech companies. Besides the Facebook case, the US Department of Justice and state attorneys general across the country have multiple lawsuits pending against Google, while Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are pushing forward with a raft of bills that would impose new restrictions on how the firms do business.

The new FTC complaint provides details about Facebook’s active users and time spent on the platform based on Comscore Inc. data. It said Facebook’s share of time spent by users of social-networking apps in the US has exceeded 80 percent since 2012, and that its share of daily active users has exceeded 70 percent since 2016.

Much of the new data presented by the FTC has been redacted in the complaint.