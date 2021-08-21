Denso Corp, Toyota Motor Corp’s top supplier, yesterday said that production at the automaker should recover swiftly, leaving Denso on track to beat its own profit forecast for this fiscal year.
Denso is likely to take a profit hit of about ￥20 billion to ￥30 billion (US$182 million to US$273 million) next month due to Toyota’s production cuts, chief financial officer Yasushi Matsui said.
However, that loss is more than covered by the ￥75 billion in potential losses Denso had earlier worked into forecasts for the fiscal year ending March, he said.
“There are automakers that can’t up their production after stumbling, but if Toyota says it will recover, it really will,” Matsui said in an interview at the company’s headquarters south of Tokyo.
For Denso, which last month issued a relatively conservative profit outlook for the current fiscal year of ￥440 billion, “it’s likely we’ll exceed this,” Matsui said.
Toyota on Thursday said supply chain snarls caused by COVID-19-related disruptions in Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam and Malaysia, as well as the ongoing chips shortage would cut output by about 40 percent next month, a reduction of about 360,000 cars.
An estimated 27 lines in all of its 14 plants in Japan would be impacted, affecting production of models from the RAV4 to Corolla, Prius, Camry and Lexus RX.
“Especially in Southeast Asia, the spread of COVID and lockdowns are impacting our local suppliers,” Toyota purchasing group chief officer Kazunari Kumakura said.
The Japanese automaker also has a large production base in Thailand, where COVID-19 cases have just blown past 1 million. Thailand this week launched a pilot program to test, vaccinate and isolate factory workers to limit pandemic-related disruptions to its export-driven manufacturing industry.
The news took investors by surprise — Toyota shares slumped as much as 4.7 percent on Thursday, the most since March last year — even though Toyota kept its annual operating profit outlook steady earlier this month, maintaining its forecast of ￥2.5 trillion for the fiscal year through March, versus analysts’ average projection of ￥2.95 trillion.
Shares of Denso decreased 4.3 percent on Thursday and tumbled another as much as 9.7 percent yesterday, its biggest intraday drop since March last year.
Toyota seems to be expecting things to get back to normal in October, even though there is a possibility the disruption would not end next month, SBI Securities Co analyst Koji Endo said.
“It’s a great time to buy the stock as prices have fallen,” he said. “Generally, output reductions caused by the supply side, not the demand side, won’t impact stock prices in the long run, or if they do, they recover quickly.”
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
SUSPENSION: Revenue at the footwear manufacturer was down 14.8 percent last month, as its production bases in the country closed to curb a COVID-19 outbreak Operations at five Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) would remain suspended until Aug. 29 in compliance with the country’s COVID-19 prevention measures, the footwear manufacturer said on Saturday. The five suppliers are Dona Victor Footwear Co, Dona Pacific (Vietnam) Co, Vietnam Dona Orient Co, Dona Victor Molds Manufacturing Co and Vietnam Dona Standard Footwear Co, the firm said in a regulatory filing. Operations at another Vietnamese supplier, Vung Tau Orient Co, would be halted until Aug. 25, Feng Tay said. All Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay, which produces shoes for Nike Inc, suspended operations in the middle of last month