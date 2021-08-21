Top Toyota supplier says profit hit already factored in

Denso Corp, Toyota Motor Corp’s top supplier, yesterday said that production at the automaker should recover swiftly, leaving Denso on track to beat its own profit forecast for this fiscal year.

Denso is likely to take a profit hit of about ￥20 billion to ￥30 billion (US$182 million to US$273 million) next month due to Toyota’s production cuts, chief financial officer Yasushi Matsui said.

However, that loss is more than covered by the ￥75 billion in potential losses Denso had earlier worked into forecasts for the fiscal year ending March, he said.

“There are automakers that can’t up their production after stumbling, but if Toyota says it will recover, it really will,” Matsui said in an interview at the company’s headquarters south of Tokyo.

For Denso, which last month issued a relatively conservative profit outlook for the current fiscal year of ￥440 billion, “it’s likely we’ll exceed this,” Matsui said.

Toyota on Thursday said supply chain snarls caused by COVID-19-related disruptions in Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam and Malaysia, as well as the ongoing chips shortage would cut output by about 40 percent next month, a reduction of about 360,000 cars.

An estimated 27 lines in all of its 14 plants in Japan would be impacted, affecting production of models from the RAV4 to Corolla, Prius, Camry and Lexus RX.

“Especially in Southeast Asia, the spread of COVID and lockdowns are impacting our local suppliers,” Toyota purchasing group chief officer Kazunari Kumakura said.

The Japanese automaker also has a large production base in Thailand, where COVID-19 cases have just blown past 1 million. Thailand this week launched a pilot program to test, vaccinate and isolate factory workers to limit pandemic-related disruptions to its export-driven manufacturing industry.

The news took investors by surprise — Toyota shares slumped as much as 4.7 percent on Thursday, the most since March last year — even though Toyota kept its annual operating profit outlook steady earlier this month, maintaining its forecast of ￥2.5 trillion for the fiscal year through March, versus analysts’ average projection of ￥2.95 trillion.

Shares of Denso decreased 4.3 percent on Thursday and tumbled another as much as 9.7 percent yesterday, its biggest intraday drop since March last year.

Toyota seems to be expecting things to get back to normal in October, even though there is a possibility the disruption would not end next month, SBI Securities Co analyst Koji Endo said.

“It’s a great time to buy the stock as prices have fallen,” he said. “Generally, output reductions caused by the supply side, not the demand side, won’t impact stock prices in the long run, or if they do, they recover quickly.”