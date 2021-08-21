German companies in Taiwan are struggling with supply crunches and rising prices of primary commodities and intermediate goods, while a scarcity of containers and cargo capacity adds to their operational woes, a survey by the German Trade Office Taipei showed yesterday.
The survey found that 75.6 percent of respondents said they are affected at present and another 14.6 percent said they have been impacted in the past few months, meaning only 9.8 percent have not been impacted.
Asked which materials were in shortage, steel topped the survey at 53.3 percent, followed by aluminum at 26.7 percent and synthetic materials at 20 percent, the survey showed.
A shortage of other materials and intermediate goods hit 36.7 percent, it showed.
More than 70 percent of the companies cited an increase in demand and insufficient production capacities as the main reasons for the supply shortage and rising prices, it said.
Impeding factors also include transportation problems and loss of production, which affected 67.7 percent and 38.7 percent of the companies respectively, it said.
As for challenges in transportation, 85.7 percent of companies identified a shortage of containers and 71.4 percent named a shortage of cargo capacity as the two biggest obstacles for businesses.
The supply chain bottlenecks have created severe problems for German companies in Taiwan, with 73.3 percent saying they have driven up purchasing prices and 60 percent saying they have delayed deliveries, the survey showed.
Another 40 percent reported order fulfillment snags, it said.
The vast majority, 80 percent, said the situation might not improve until next year, while 10 percent are more optimistic, predicting a positive development within three to six months, it said.
The German Trade Office Taipei said it is engaging in close exchanges with German logistics companies to help resolve shipping congestions.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
SUSPENSION: Revenue at the footwear manufacturer was down 14.8 percent last month, as its production bases in the country closed to curb a COVID-19 outbreak Operations at five Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) would remain suspended until Aug. 29 in compliance with the country’s COVID-19 prevention measures, the footwear manufacturer said on Saturday. The five suppliers are Dona Victor Footwear Co, Dona Pacific (Vietnam) Co, Vietnam Dona Orient Co, Dona Victor Molds Manufacturing Co and Vietnam Dona Standard Footwear Co, the firm said in a regulatory filing. Operations at another Vietnamese supplier, Vung Tau Orient Co, would be halted until Aug. 25, Feng Tay said. All Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay, which produces shoes for Nike Inc, suspended operations in the middle of last month