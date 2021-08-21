German firms face supply crunches, rising prices

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





German companies in Taiwan are struggling with supply crunches and rising prices of primary commodities and intermediate goods, while a scarcity of containers and cargo capacity adds to their operational woes, a survey by the German Trade Office Taipei showed yesterday.

The survey found that 75.6 percent of respondents said they are affected at present and another 14.6 percent said they have been impacted in the past few months, meaning only 9.8 percent have not been impacted.

Asked which materials were in shortage, steel topped the survey at 53.3 percent, followed by aluminum at 26.7 percent and synthetic materials at 20 percent, the survey showed.

A shortage of other materials and intermediate goods hit 36.7 percent, it showed.

More than 70 percent of the companies cited an increase in demand and insufficient production capacities as the main reasons for the supply shortage and rising prices, it said.

Impeding factors also include transportation problems and loss of production, which affected 67.7 percent and 38.7 percent of the companies respectively, it said.

As for challenges in transportation, 85.7 percent of companies identified a shortage of containers and 71.4 percent named a shortage of cargo capacity as the two biggest obstacles for businesses.

The supply chain bottlenecks have created severe problems for German companies in Taiwan, with 73.3 percent saying they have driven up purchasing prices and 60 percent saying they have delayed deliveries, the survey showed.

Another 40 percent reported order fulfillment snags, it said.

The vast majority, 80 percent, said the situation might not improve until next year, while 10 percent are more optimistic, predicting a positive development within three to six months, it said.

The German Trade Office Taipei said it is engaging in close exchanges with German logistics companies to help resolve shipping congestions.