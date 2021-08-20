World Business Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Ultra takeover to be probed

The government has ordered a probe into the proposed purchase of defense-technology specialist Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC by US buyout firm Advent International Corp, citing national security concerns. Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice regarding the ￡2.57 billion (US$3.6 billion) bid, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The Competition and Markets Authority has until Jan. 18 next year to prepare a report. Ultra on Monday said it had approved an all-cash acquisition by Advent, sparking an outcry among some politicians and unions, who say that the firm’s role in producing sonars and electronics for the UK’s nuclear submarines make it a vital asset.

UNITED KINGDOM

Mastercard lawsuit approved

A London court on Wednesday approved a class action lawsuit involving more than ￡10 billion against global payments processor Mastercard that claimants said could entitle 46 million British adults to about ￡300 each if it is successful. The Competition Appeal Tribunal had been expected to certify Britain’s first mass consumer class action, brought by former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks after the Supreme Court in December last year overruled objections to the lawsuit. The decision to authorize the five-year case as a collective action establishes a standard for a string of other proposed class actions that have been stalled in its wake. “Mastercard has thrown everything at trying to prevent this claim going forward, but today its efforts have failed,” Merricks said in a statement. Mastercard said the “spurious” claim was being driven by lawyers and backed by organisations “primarily focused on making money for themselves.”

CHINA

Tencent warns of crackdown

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs on the tech sector. China’s largest company reported its slowest pace of quarterly revenue growth since early 2019, underscoring the effect of Beijing’s crackdowns. The company’s core mobile gaming business cooled as it cut playing time for minors, part of President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) campaign to address social ills and redistribute wealth. The months-long crackdown has ignited a trillion-dollar selloff in Chinese equities and upended industries from education and online commerce to vehicle-sharing.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Nvidia posts rosy forecast

Nvidia Corp, the largest US chipmaker by market value, topped Wall Street estimates with its latest results and gave a rosy forecast, even as it warned that chip supplies would remain tight. Revenue would be about US$6.8 billion this quarter, the company said on Wednesday. That compares with a US$6.54 billion average analyst estimate, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Nvidia’s 3D graphics processors are key to running video games. However, the firm cannot get enough chips from outsourced manufacturers, a problem plaguing much of the semiconductor industry. The company also warned that its bid to acquire Arm Ltd is taking longer than expected. “Demand is going to outstrip supply for some time,” chief executive officer Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) told analysts. “The good news is we’ve secured enough supply to meet our growth targets.”