UNITED KINGDOM
Ultra takeover to be probed
The government has ordered a probe into the proposed purchase of defense-technology specialist Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC by US buyout firm Advent International Corp, citing national security concerns. Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice regarding the ￡2.57 billion (US$3.6 billion) bid, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The Competition and Markets Authority has until Jan. 18 next year to prepare a report. Ultra on Monday said it had approved an all-cash acquisition by Advent, sparking an outcry among some politicians and unions, who say that the firm’s role in producing sonars and electronics for the UK’s nuclear submarines make it a vital asset.
UNITED KINGDOM
Mastercard lawsuit approved
A London court on Wednesday approved a class action lawsuit involving more than ￡10 billion against global payments processor Mastercard that claimants said could entitle 46 million British adults to about ￡300 each if it is successful. The Competition Appeal Tribunal had been expected to certify Britain’s first mass consumer class action, brought by former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks after the Supreme Court in December last year overruled objections to the lawsuit. The decision to authorize the five-year case as a collective action establishes a standard for a string of other proposed class actions that have been stalled in its wake. “Mastercard has thrown everything at trying to prevent this claim going forward, but today its efforts have failed,” Merricks said in a statement. Mastercard said the “spurious” claim was being driven by lawyers and backed by organisations “primarily focused on making money for themselves.”
CHINA
Tencent warns of crackdown
Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs on the tech sector. China’s largest company reported its slowest pace of quarterly revenue growth since early 2019, underscoring the effect of Beijing’s crackdowns. The company’s core mobile gaming business cooled as it cut playing time for minors, part of President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) campaign to address social ills and redistribute wealth. The months-long crackdown has ignited a trillion-dollar selloff in Chinese equities and upended industries from education and online commerce to vehicle-sharing.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Nvidia posts rosy forecast
Nvidia Corp, the largest US chipmaker by market value, topped Wall Street estimates with its latest results and gave a rosy forecast, even as it warned that chip supplies would remain tight. Revenue would be about US$6.8 billion this quarter, the company said on Wednesday. That compares with a US$6.54 billion average analyst estimate, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Nvidia’s 3D graphics processors are key to running video games. However, the firm cannot get enough chips from outsourced manufacturers, a problem plaguing much of the semiconductor industry. The company also warned that its bid to acquire Arm Ltd is taking longer than expected. “Demand is going to outstrip supply for some time,” chief executive officer Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) told analysts. “The good news is we’ve secured enough supply to meet our growth targets.”
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to