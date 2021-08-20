Sri Lanka raises rates as rupee falls to record low

AFP, COLOMBO





The Sri Lankan central bank yesterday raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years as the rupee hit a record low amid a crippling foreign exchange shortage.

With the country of 21 million facing shortages of imported cooking gas and sugar because of the lack of US dollars, the central bank increased its deposit and lending rates by 50 basis points to 5 percent and 6 percent respectively.

The bank said that the move was to counter “imbalances” as the rupee falls against the dollar “and to preempt the buildup of any excessive inflationary pressures.”

The rupee fell to 216.55 to the US dollar — its lowest ever level — despite the central bank urging currency traders not to allow the local currency to fall below 202.

The Sri Lankan government last year reduced rates after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in hope of bolstering the economy.

However, Sri Lanka still recorded its worst recession in decades, with the economy shrinking 3.6 percent as tourist arrivals collapsed and with it, foreign currency receipts.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves fell to US$2.8 billion at the end of last month, from US$7.5 billion in November 2019 when the government took office.

The rupee has lost nearly 20 percent of its value against the US dollar over that period, data from private banks showed.

Faced with currency shortages, the government in March last year banned a wide range of imports, including vehicles, industrial raw materials and machinery.

With supermarkets rationing staples such as sugar and milk powder, importers say that they cannot get US dollars at official exchange rates and have to pay black market prices.

Sri Lankan Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila this week appealed to motorists to use fuel sparingly so that the country can use its foreign exchange to buy essential medicines and vaccines.

Another top official warned that fuel rationing might be introduced by the end of the year unless consumption was reduced.

Last month, the Moody’s ratings agency placed Sri Lanka under watch for a downgrade on persistent fears that the country could default on its foreign debt.

Sri Lanka’s annual foreign debt servicing is estimated at US$4 billion to US$5 billion over the next four to five years, Moody’s said.

The country has arranged a US$250 million loan from Bangladesh, and similar cash injections from India, China and South Korea.