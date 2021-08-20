The Sri Lankan central bank yesterday raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years as the rupee hit a record low amid a crippling foreign exchange shortage.
With the country of 21 million facing shortages of imported cooking gas and sugar because of the lack of US dollars, the central bank increased its deposit and lending rates by 50 basis points to 5 percent and 6 percent respectively.
The bank said that the move was to counter “imbalances” as the rupee falls against the dollar “and to preempt the buildup of any excessive inflationary pressures.”
The rupee fell to 216.55 to the US dollar — its lowest ever level — despite the central bank urging currency traders not to allow the local currency to fall below 202.
The Sri Lankan government last year reduced rates after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in hope of bolstering the economy.
However, Sri Lanka still recorded its worst recession in decades, with the economy shrinking 3.6 percent as tourist arrivals collapsed and with it, foreign currency receipts.
Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves fell to US$2.8 billion at the end of last month, from US$7.5 billion in November 2019 when the government took office.
The rupee has lost nearly 20 percent of its value against the US dollar over that period, data from private banks showed.
Faced with currency shortages, the government in March last year banned a wide range of imports, including vehicles, industrial raw materials and machinery.
With supermarkets rationing staples such as sugar and milk powder, importers say that they cannot get US dollars at official exchange rates and have to pay black market prices.
Sri Lankan Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila this week appealed to motorists to use fuel sparingly so that the country can use its foreign exchange to buy essential medicines and vaccines.
Another top official warned that fuel rationing might be introduced by the end of the year unless consumption was reduced.
Last month, the Moody’s ratings agency placed Sri Lanka under watch for a downgrade on persistent fears that the country could default on its foreign debt.
Sri Lanka’s annual foreign debt servicing is estimated at US$4 billion to US$5 billion over the next four to five years, Moody’s said.
The country has arranged a US$250 million loan from Bangladesh, and similar cash injections from India, China and South Korea.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to