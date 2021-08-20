Kuoyang Construction Co Ltd (國揚) is planning to focus on building industrial real estate this year and beyond to seize on business arising from reshoring companies, the Kaohsiung-based company said yesterday.
The developer’s announcement came at a general meeting of shareholders, who approved the distribution of an additional cash dividend of NT$1 per share, based on last year’s record profit of NT$4.94 billion (US$176.6 million), or earnings per share of NT$7.58.
The payout would come on top of a planned cash dividend of NT$2.5 per share.
Industrial real estate accounted for 60 percent of the firm’s ongoing construction projects, with residential projects making up the remaining 40 percent, Kuoyang general manager Peng Shao-ling (彭邵齡) told shareholders.
The firm would increase that focus, as many local companies are shifting manufacturing facilities for high-end products back to Taiwan from China to avoid punitive taxes imposed by the US on Chinese exports.
As for residential projects, Kuoyang said it is seeking to finish them before an expected uptick in building material prices could weigh on prices of presale homes.
Property tax increases imposed in the past few months, including on transfers of presale contracts, would dampen interest in presale projects, Peng said.
However, buying interest increased after a COVID-19 outbreak was increasingly brought under control last month, she added.
Kuoyang aims to gain building permits for land plots it acquired last year in New Taipei City’s Tucheng (土城) and Sanchong (三重) districts, Peng said, adding that the firm is trying to negotiate favorable construction terms.
Kuoyang has sold most of the 523 new apartments at a complex in Keelung and hopes to obtain the building permit for another complex nearby in the third quarter of next year, Peng said.
Sales are slow for upscale apartments in central Kaohsiung due to unfavorable credit terms and other policy measures, she said.
The company also operates hotels and restaurants, provides gardening services and investment businesses through its subsidiaries.
Kuoyang shares ended down 0.37 percent at NT$26.9 yesterday, a milder decline than the TAIEX’s 2.68 percent, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
