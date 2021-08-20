The Taiwanese manufacturing sector’s production value last quarter expanded 34.51 percent year-on-year to NT$3.96 trillion (US$141.6 billion) due to increasing demand for electronics and emerging technologies on the back of an accelerating global economic recovery, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
Last quarter set a record, as a COVID-19-induced stay-at-home economy and higher commodity prices helped boost production value growth for a third quarter in a row, the ministry said.
Traditional industries, which were hit hardest by a downturn in global demand amid the pandemic last year, led the quarterly growth.
The production value in the chemical engineering sector increased 87.81 percent, the petrochemical sector expanded 70.83 percent and the base metals sector gained 61.87 percent, ministry data showed.
The mechanical equipment sector expanded 28.83 percent, while the vehicle and vehicle parts sector gained 35.93 percent, the data showed.
“Chemicals, petrochemicals and base metals were selling at high prices and in strong demand,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said. “Their growth was even stronger than the growth in the technology sector.”
The technology sector, which stayed strong throughout most of the year, continues to post strong demand.
Electronic components set a production output value record, gaining 20.99 percent year-on-year to reach NT$1.14 trillion on increased demand from 5G, high-performance computing, automotive electronics and other chip-related applications, the data showed.
The remote-learning trend generated high demand for consumer electronics, thanks to which the chip industry to had its best season ever, reaching a production output value of NT$491.2 billion, up 17.91 percent year-on-year, it showed.
Demand for LCD monitors, and raw materials and components for their production has been strong due to many people upgrading to larger TVs, the ministry said.
The sector’s production value expanded 33.75 percent year-on-year, the data showed.
The production value output of the computer electronics and optical products industry reached NT$220.6 billion, up 9.97 percent, making it the 13th consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth.
“Last year, was OK for our manufacturers, while the rest of the world was depressed,” Huang said. “This year, our manufacturers are doing even better, as the rest of the world came back from COVID-19.”
Huang said he predicts a strong third quarter, which is the traditional release season for electronic products, spurred by demand for traditional products increasing alongside the global recovery.
“Thanks to the successful continuation of COVID-19 vaccination programs in the world’s major economies, we anticipate continued increase in demand for Taiwanese manufacturers, both for traditional products and tech,” Huang said.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to