Manufacturing sector expands 34 percent annually

STRONG Q3 PREDICTED: Demand for Taiwanese-made electronics would continue to stay strong as vaccination rates increase globally, a statistics department official said

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Taiwanese manufacturing sector’s production value last quarter expanded 34.51 percent year-on-year to NT$3.96 trillion (US$141.6 billion) due to increasing demand for electronics and emerging technologies on the back of an accelerating global economic recovery, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

Last quarter set a record, as a COVID-19-induced stay-at-home economy and higher commodity prices helped boost production value growth for a third quarter in a row, the ministry said.

Traditional industries, which were hit hardest by a downturn in global demand amid the pandemic last year, led the quarterly growth.

The production value in the chemical engineering sector increased 87.81 percent, the petrochemical sector expanded 70.83 percent and the base metals sector gained 61.87 percent, ministry data showed.

The mechanical equipment sector expanded 28.83 percent, while the vehicle and vehicle parts sector gained 35.93 percent, the data showed.

“Chemicals, petrochemicals and base metals were selling at high prices and in strong demand,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said. “Their growth was even stronger than the growth in the technology sector.”

The technology sector, which stayed strong throughout most of the year, continues to post strong demand.

Electronic components set a production output value record, gaining 20.99 percent year-on-year to reach NT$1.14 trillion on increased demand from 5G, high-performance computing, automotive electronics and other chip-related applications, the data showed.

The remote-learning trend generated high demand for consumer electronics, thanks to which the chip industry to had its best season ever, reaching a production output value of NT$491.2 billion, up 17.91 percent year-on-year, it showed.

Demand for LCD monitors, and raw materials and components for their production has been strong due to many people upgrading to larger TVs, the ministry said.

The sector’s production value expanded 33.75 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

The production value output of the computer electronics and optical products industry reached NT$220.6 billion, up 9.97 percent, making it the 13th consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth.

“Last year, was OK for our manufacturers, while the rest of the world was depressed,” Huang said. “This year, our manufacturers are doing even better, as the rest of the world came back from COVID-19.”

Huang said he predicts a strong third quarter, which is the traditional release season for electronic products, spurred by demand for traditional products increasing alongside the global recovery.

“Thanks to the successful continuation of COVID-19 vaccination programs in the world’s major economies, we anticipate continued increase in demand for Taiwanese manufacturers, both for traditional products and tech,” Huang said.