Wall Street rout stirs 2.68% TAIEX drop

SPILLOVER EFFECT: Foreign institutional investors unloading local stocks did not change the solid fundamentals of locally listed companies, an analyst said

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 2.68 percent, or 450.87 points, to close at 16,375.4 points, as foreign institutional investors scrambled to unload local shares, taking cues from a Wall Street plunge after the US Federal Reserve signaled to taper asset purchases.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$50.14 billion (US$1.79 billion) of local shares, the third-highest amount this year, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed.

The NT$50.14 billion foreign institutional investors sold yesterday was the third-highest amount in a single day this year, after NT$94.4 billion were sold on Feb. 26 and NT$52.5 billion on March 4, TWSE data showed.

TAIEX figures are reflected in a pair of sunglasses in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The sell-off came after US stocks retreated on Wednesday following the release of the minutes of a US Federal Open Market Committee meeting in which policymakers talked about when to taper the Fed’s monthly asset purchases of US$120 billion.

Despite the Cabinet yesterday approving the extension of a tax cut for day-trading transactions, which was implemented as a catalyst for the local stock market, falling US stocks strongly affected the local market, Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust Enterprise Co (保德信投信) said in a statement.

However, yesterday’s drop was far away from this year’s highest one-day drop on May 13 of 680.76 points, the second-highest decline of all time, although it was the steepest drop since then.

The TAIEX closed lower than its 120-day moving average, but still above its 240-day moving average of 15.454.14 points, Bevan Yeh (葉獻文), a fund manager at Prudential Financial, said in a statement.

PHLX GUIDANCE

Local investors should observe the PHLX Semiconductor Sector reading, Yeh said, adding that if the index stands above 2,840 points, it signals a strong semiconductor sector.

This would lend momentum to the local stock market, in which semiconductor firms dominate, Yeh said.

The PHLX gained 1.47 percent on Wednesday and closed at 3,208.83 points, NASDAQ Inc data showed.

The TAIEX’s subindex of semiconductor stocks dipped 11.91 points to 388.76 points yesterday, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) share price retreating 2.61 percent to NT$559 and MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) share price contracting 2.63 percent to NT$888, TWSE data showed.

All other subindices also slid yesterday, the data showed.

Turnover of electronics manufacturers’ stocks totaled NT$191 billion, ranking first, followed by NT$163 billion in shipping stocks, with share prices of the nation’s three container shippers, Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運), diving 5.88 percent, 7.33 percent and 5.75 percent respectively, the data showed.

Despite yesterday’ drop, local stocks still have solid fundamentals, as overall profits of all listed companies are forecast to grow at least 50 percent annually this year and their average price-earnings ratio is lower than in other Asian countries, Yeh said.