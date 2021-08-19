JAPAN
Exports surge 37 percent
Japanese exports last month jumped 37 percent from a year ago, Ministry of Finance data showed yesterday, highlighting an overseas recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Imports also grew, rising 28.5 percent, for the second straight month, the data showed. Outbound shipments grew to the US, Asia and Europe; while imports increased from Brazil, Belgium and Kuwait. By category, exports grew in food, electronics parts, and iron and steel products. Imports rose in food, auto parts and oil.
UNITED KINGDOM
Inflation slows to 2 percent
Annual inflation slowed sharply last month on falling prices for clothing, footwear and recreational goods and services, Office for National Statistics data showed yesterday. The consumer price index stood at 2 percent last month, after soaring in June to a near three-year peak of 2.5 percent, as prices had accelerated on easing COVID-19 restrictions, the office said in a statement. Last month’s slowdown was partly due to the clothing sector, with prices rising 1.7 percent after a 3 percent bounce in June.
UNITED STATES
July retail sales slip 1.1%
Americans spent less on autos, but more at restaurants and bars last month, while shoppers returned to stores, buoyed by COVID-19 vaccinations. US retail sales last month fell a surprising 1.1 percent compared with June, a far bigger drop than analysts were expecting, as auto purchases collapsed 4.3 percent, the Department of Commerce reported on Tuesday. The steep decline in auto sales comes as new auto inventories remain extremely low due to a global shortage of semiconductors that has cut production.
INTERNET
Baidu launches dollar bond
Baidu Inc (百度) is marketing a two-part US dollar bond, a person familiar with the matter said, marking the first major global debt sale by a Chinese tech firm since Beijing escalated a crackdown on private enterprise. The Internet search giant, an investment-grade issuer, is looking to price five-and-a-half-year and 10-year notes at about 115 basis points and 150 basis points respectively, above comparable US Treasuries, the person said.
ENERGY
US giant selling assets
ConocoPhillips is marketing its Williston Basin oil assets for a potential sale, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company estimates it could fetch about US$200 million for the assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Company spokesman Dennis Nuss declined to comment. The company said it is constantly reviewing its portfolio to identify uncompetitive businesses and screening opportunities to buy and sell assets.
CONGLOMERATES
Softbank steps up stock sale
Softbank Group Corp sold about US$14 billion of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as it increased the pace of investment in technology start-ups through its Vision Fund. The company probably raised more than US$6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Salesforce.com Inc and Netflix Inc in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations. About US$4 billion more came from partial sales of its stakes in Uber Technologies Inc and DoorDash Inc, the figures show.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus