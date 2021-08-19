World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Exports surge 37 percent

Japanese exports last month jumped 37 percent from a year ago, Ministry of Finance data showed yesterday, highlighting an overseas recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Imports also grew, rising 28.5 percent, for the second straight month, the data showed. Outbound shipments grew to the US, Asia and Europe; while imports increased from Brazil, Belgium and Kuwait. By category, exports grew in food, electronics parts, and iron and steel products. Imports rose in food, auto parts and oil.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation slows to 2 percent

Annual inflation slowed sharply last month on falling prices for clothing, footwear and recreational goods and services, Office for National Statistics data showed yesterday. The consumer price index stood at 2 percent last month, after soaring in June to a near three-year peak of 2.5 percent, as prices had accelerated on easing COVID-19 restrictions, the office said in a statement. Last month’s slowdown was partly due to the clothing sector, with prices rising 1.7 percent after a 3 percent bounce in June.

UNITED STATES

July retail sales slip 1.1%

Americans spent less on autos, but more at restaurants and bars last month, while shoppers returned to stores, buoyed by COVID-19 vaccinations. US retail sales last month fell a surprising 1.1 percent compared with June, a far bigger drop than analysts were expecting, as auto purchases collapsed 4.3 percent, the Department of Commerce reported on Tuesday. The steep decline in auto sales comes as new auto inventories remain extremely low due to a global shortage of semiconductors that has cut production.

INTERNET

Baidu launches dollar bond

Baidu Inc (百度) is marketing a two-part US dollar bond, a person familiar with the matter said, marking the first major global debt sale by a Chinese tech firm since Beijing escalated a crackdown on private enterprise. The Internet search giant, an investment-grade issuer, is looking to price five-and-a-half-year and 10-year notes at about 115 basis points and 150 basis points respectively, above comparable US Treasuries, the person said.

ENERGY

US giant selling assets

ConocoPhillips is marketing its Williston Basin oil assets for a potential sale, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company estimates it could fetch about US$200 million for the assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Company spokesman Dennis Nuss declined to comment. The company said it is constantly reviewing its portfolio to identify uncompetitive businesses and screening opportunities to buy and sell assets.

CONGLOMERATES

Softbank steps up stock sale

Softbank Group Corp sold about US$14 billion of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as it increased the pace of investment in technology start-ups through its Vision Fund. The company probably raised more than US$6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Salesforce.com Inc and Netflix Inc in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations. About US$4 billion more came from partial sales of its stakes in Uber Technologies Inc and DoorDash Inc, the figures show.