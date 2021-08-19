Banks’ overseas branches report 8.5% rise in profit

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Local banks’ overseas branches saw their combined pretax profit grow 8.5 percent year-on-year to NT$27.38 billion (US$983.4 million) in the first half of the year, with mixed results in different markets, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed on Tuesday.

In Asia, overseas branches’ combined pretax profit fell 7.2 percent annually to NT$21.06 billion, accounting for 77 percent of the total profit, while pretax profit from the Americas — including Canada, the US and Panama — surged 104 percent to NT$3.74 billion, the data showed.

Combined pretax profit jumped 212 percent to NT$1.69 billion in Australia and spiked 507 percent to NT$850 million in Europe.

Hong Kong remains an important financial hub for local banks, as their overseas branches’ combined pretax profit hit NT$10.76 billion in the first half of the year, but the figure was down 28.7 percent from NT$15.09 billion a year earlier.

The commission said the decline suggested that branches in Hong Kong had allocated more loan-loss provisions to hedge against uncertainty and booked less interest income.

Elsewhere in Asia, banks’ overseas units in China reported that combined pretax profit declined 39 percent annually to NT$3.06 billion in the first six months, but their units in Japan, Cambodia and Singapore all reported increases in pretax profit to NT$1.68 billion, NT$1.89 billion and NT$1.68 billion respectively, the data showed.

Banks’ UK branches reported a pretax profit of NT$720 million in the first half of the year, after breaking even a year earlier.