Local banks’ overseas branches saw their combined pretax profit grow 8.5 percent year-on-year to NT$27.38 billion (US$983.4 million) in the first half of the year, with mixed results in different markets, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed on Tuesday.
In Asia, overseas branches’ combined pretax profit fell 7.2 percent annually to NT$21.06 billion, accounting for 77 percent of the total profit, while pretax profit from the Americas — including Canada, the US and Panama — surged 104 percent to NT$3.74 billion, the data showed.
Combined pretax profit jumped 212 percent to NT$1.69 billion in Australia and spiked 507 percent to NT$850 million in Europe.
Hong Kong remains an important financial hub for local banks, as their overseas branches’ combined pretax profit hit NT$10.76 billion in the first half of the year, but the figure was down 28.7 percent from NT$15.09 billion a year earlier.
The commission said the decline suggested that branches in Hong Kong had allocated more loan-loss provisions to hedge against uncertainty and booked less interest income.
Elsewhere in Asia, banks’ overseas units in China reported that combined pretax profit declined 39 percent annually to NT$3.06 billion in the first six months, but their units in Japan, Cambodia and Singapore all reported increases in pretax profit to NT$1.68 billion, NT$1.89 billion and NT$1.68 billion respectively, the data showed.
Banks’ UK branches reported a pretax profit of NT$720 million in the first half of the year, after breaking even a year earlier.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus