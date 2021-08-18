Taiwanese shares yesterday dropped for the ninth session in a row, with turnover falling below NT$300 billion (US$10.76 billion) for the first time since the middle of March.
Selling in semiconductor and other tech stocks continued and even spread to non-tech stocks, eventually pushing the TAIEX down almost 200 points, traders said.
Turnover continued to shrink as market sentiment remained affected by uncertainty over whether a transaction tax discount for day trading would be extended, they said.
The TAIEX closed down 197.41 points, or 1.17 percent, at 16,661.36. Turnover totaled NT$295.557 billion, the lowest since March 15, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$8.8 billion in shares yesterday, exchange data showed.
“Many investors turned cautious after seeing the TAIEX fall in the past few sessions, especially dipping below the 120-day moving average [of about 16,950 points] yesterday,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Tsai Ming-han (蔡明翰) said.
“Further volatility among US tech stocks on Monday led to greater investor caution and more investors staying away from the market, which drove down turnover,” Tsai said.
The bellwether electronics sector fell 1.34 percent, with the semiconductor subindex down 1.35 percent, after tech stocks on US markets lost ground overnight.
Old-economy stocks were hit by concerns over a possible move by the government not to extend a transaction tax cut for day trading, which is to expire at the end of this year after it took effect in 2017.
“Although many analysts have attributed the losses to transaction tax concerns, I think the downturn among these old-economy stocks is more because investors are pocketing their gains built since the first half of the year,” Tsai said.
Investors should pay close attention to whether and when tech stocks on the US markets stabilize, he said.
However, the TAIEX will not take off again unless turnover rises to NT$400 billion, he said.
