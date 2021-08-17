HSBC Holdings PLC has agreed to buy AXA Singapore for US$575 million in a push to build a global wealth hub in Singapore and fuel its expansion across Southeast Asia amid increasing tension in China.
“This is an important acquisition that demonstrates our ambition to grow our Wealth business across Asia,” HSBC chief executive officer Noel Quinn said in a statement. “Wealth is one of our highest growth and highest return opportunities, and plays to our strengths as an Asia-centered bank with global reach.”
The London-based bank is in the midst of a pivot to Asia, pouring billions into the region as it exits unprofitable business elsewhere.
Photo: Reuters
Expanding in Singapore comes after years of tensions for the bank in Hong Kong, its biggest market, and mainland China. While there has been no major evidence of money flowing out of Hong Kong, many high-net worth individuals in the territory have set up contingency plans should they need to move cash out as China tightens its grip on Hong Kong.
HSBC has outlined ambitious plans to expand in wealth management, particularly in China. It plans to hire more than 5,000 new wealth planners to grow its business over the next three to five years, boosting its fee-based income amid rock-bottom interest rates.
Hong Kong might soon also add a Beijing anti-sanctions law to its constitution, a move that could impose further compliance hurdles on multinationals operating in the territory.
AXA Singapore is the eighth-largest life insurer in Singapore by annualized new premiums. The combined business would be the fourth largest retail health insurer, with more than 600,000 policies in force, HSBC said.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval, and HSBC said it expects it to immediately add to the group’s earnings.
The purchase would be funded by existing resources and have a minimal effect on HSBC’s common equity tier 1 ratio.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion. The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029. The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said. TSMC has raised
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to