Aramco in talks to gain Reliance stake: sources

Bloomberg





The Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) is in advanced talks for an all-stock deal to acquire a stake in Reliance Industries Ltd’s oil refining and chemicals business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Saudi Arabian firm is discussing the purchase of an approximately 20 percent stake in the Reliance unit for about US$20 billion to US$25 billion of Aramco shares, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Reliance, which is backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, could reach an agreement with Aramco in the coming weeks, the people said.

The Saudi Arabian Oil Co logo is pictured at an oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters

A deal would forge closer ties between the world’s largest oil exporter and one of the fastest-growing energy consumers.

A transaction would increase Aramco’s sales of crude to India. For Reliance, it would help lock in a steady supply of oil for its giant refineries and make the Indian company a shareholder in Aramco. Based on Aramco’s market valuation of about US$1.9 trillion, a transaction would secure Reliance a stake of about 1 percent.

Details of the potential transaction are being negotiated, and it is unknown how long talks would take or if they would succeed, the people said.

Ambani had said Reliance could finalize an investment deal with the oil producer this year.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said in April that the kingdom was in talks to sell a 1 percent stake in Aramco to a “leading global energy company.”

He did not disclose which one.

“This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides,” the prince said.

Saudi Arabia shipped 613,000 barrels per day of crude to India last month, about 10 percent of its exports.

The transaction would help Aramco reach its goal of more than doubling refining capacity to between 8 million and 10 million barrels of crude per day. The Saudi firm had a capacity of 3.6 million barrels per day at the end of last year, including stakes in joint ventures.