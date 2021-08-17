The Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) is in advanced talks for an all-stock deal to acquire a stake in Reliance Industries Ltd’s oil refining and chemicals business, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The Saudi Arabian firm is discussing the purchase of an approximately 20 percent stake in the Reliance unit for about US$20 billion to US$25 billion of Aramco shares, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
Reliance, which is backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, could reach an agreement with Aramco in the coming weeks, the people said.
Photo: Reuters
A deal would forge closer ties between the world’s largest oil exporter and one of the fastest-growing energy consumers.
A transaction would increase Aramco’s sales of crude to India. For Reliance, it would help lock in a steady supply of oil for its giant refineries and make the Indian company a shareholder in Aramco. Based on Aramco’s market valuation of about US$1.9 trillion, a transaction would secure Reliance a stake of about 1 percent.
Details of the potential transaction are being negotiated, and it is unknown how long talks would take or if they would succeed, the people said.
Ambani had said Reliance could finalize an investment deal with the oil producer this year.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said in April that the kingdom was in talks to sell a 1 percent stake in Aramco to a “leading global energy company.”
He did not disclose which one.
“This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides,” the prince said.
Saudi Arabia shipped 613,000 barrels per day of crude to India last month, about 10 percent of its exports.
The transaction would help Aramco reach its goal of more than doubling refining capacity to between 8 million and 10 million barrels of crude per day. The Saudi firm had a capacity of 3.6 million barrels per day at the end of last year, including stakes in joint ventures.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion. The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029. The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said. TSMC has raised
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to