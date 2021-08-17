Indonesia’s Widodo aims to reduce state spending

BALANCE: Indonesia must focus on driving economic recovery, while narrowing the budget gap, which Widodo expects to shrink to 4.85% of GDP next year

Bloomberg





Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday proposed slightly lower state spending next year that aims to support the COVID-19-hit economy while maintaining the goal of gradually cutting the fiscal deficit.

Economic growth is projected at 5 to 5.5 percent next year, higher than the 3.7 to 4.5 percent forecast for this year, Widodo said in his budget speech to parliament.

Investments and exports are expected to be the main growth drivers next year, aided by government spending of 2.709 quadrillion rupiah (US$188.48 billion), slightly lower than the 2.750 quadrillion rupiah set for this year.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo greets parliament members before delivering his State of the Nation Address at the parliament building in Jakarta yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Indonesia faces a delicate balancing act between pushing an economic recovery that is highly dependent on government stimulus and narrowing the budget gap to keep investors’ confidence. To help generate more revenue the government aims to expand its tax base, improve taxpayer compliance and optimize its asset management.

“Fiscal consolidation and reforms must continue to be carried out in a comprehensive, gradual and measurable manner,” Widodo said. That includes the “strengthening of state revenues and the improvement of expenditures, as well as prudent and vigilant financing management to realize a fiscal management that is sounder, more resilient and able to maintain future economic stability.”

Widodo expects the fiscal deficit to narrow to 4.85 percent of GDP next year from this year’s estimated 5.7 percent, with next year the final year the government is allowed to run a deficit above the 3 percent statutory limit.

The government aims to collect 1,841 quadrillion rupiah in revenue next year, with the president backing a tax plan that would raise levies on basic goods and services, carbon emissions and the ultra-wealthy.

“We need to continue the tax reforms in order to promote independence in financing development,” he said. The proposal aims to make the framework more just and equitable, while providing incentives for priority sectors to strengthen recovery.

The economy expanded 7.1 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, beating estimates, but renewed movement restrictions since early last month are likely to limit growth in coming quarters. The government has begun loosening curbs in several cities as it prepares to reopen sectors of the economy and adjust to living with COVID-19.

“Although the exact path remains unknown at this point, the continued reiteration that the government remains keen on getting back to the 3 percent fiscal deficit rule in 2023 is a good thing from the market perspective,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp economist Wellian Wiranto said.

Indonesia’s commitment to fiscal discipline, together with the central bank’s stance to ensure monetary policy stability, both form a “twin pillar of market resilience, despite the often-challenging economic and health circumstances” that face the nation, Wiranto said.