Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday proposed slightly lower state spending next year that aims to support the COVID-19-hit economy while maintaining the goal of gradually cutting the fiscal deficit.
Economic growth is projected at 5 to 5.5 percent next year, higher than the 3.7 to 4.5 percent forecast for this year, Widodo said in his budget speech to parliament.
Investments and exports are expected to be the main growth drivers next year, aided by government spending of 2.709 quadrillion rupiah (US$188.48 billion), slightly lower than the 2.750 quadrillion rupiah set for this year.
Photo: Reuters
Indonesia faces a delicate balancing act between pushing an economic recovery that is highly dependent on government stimulus and narrowing the budget gap to keep investors’ confidence. To help generate more revenue the government aims to expand its tax base, improve taxpayer compliance and optimize its asset management.
“Fiscal consolidation and reforms must continue to be carried out in a comprehensive, gradual and measurable manner,” Widodo said. That includes the “strengthening of state revenues and the improvement of expenditures, as well as prudent and vigilant financing management to realize a fiscal management that is sounder, more resilient and able to maintain future economic stability.”
Widodo expects the fiscal deficit to narrow to 4.85 percent of GDP next year from this year’s estimated 5.7 percent, with next year the final year the government is allowed to run a deficit above the 3 percent statutory limit.
The government aims to collect 1,841 quadrillion rupiah in revenue next year, with the president backing a tax plan that would raise levies on basic goods and services, carbon emissions and the ultra-wealthy.
“We need to continue the tax reforms in order to promote independence in financing development,” he said. The proposal aims to make the framework more just and equitable, while providing incentives for priority sectors to strengthen recovery.
The economy expanded 7.1 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, beating estimates, but renewed movement restrictions since early last month are likely to limit growth in coming quarters. The government has begun loosening curbs in several cities as it prepares to reopen sectors of the economy and adjust to living with COVID-19.
“Although the exact path remains unknown at this point, the continued reiteration that the government remains keen on getting back to the 3 percent fiscal deficit rule in 2023 is a good thing from the market perspective,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp economist Wellian Wiranto said.
Indonesia’s commitment to fiscal discipline, together with the central bank’s stance to ensure monetary policy stability, both form a “twin pillar of market resilience, despite the often-challenging economic and health circumstances” that face the nation, Wiranto said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion. The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029. The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said. TSMC has raised
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to