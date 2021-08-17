China’s growth ‘likely to slow’ due to virus, floods

TRADE DISRUPTION: The Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan was partially closed for a sixth day after an employee at its Meishan terminal tested positive for COVID-19

AP, BEIJING





China’s economic growth would soften this year due to summer flooding and COVID-19 controls, an official said yesterday, after consumer sales and other activity weakened last month.

China’s economy is still in a “recovery trend” from last year’s slowdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half, Chinese National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui (傅令輝) said.

“This year’s main economic growth trend will be ‘low after high,’” Fu told a news conference.

A man works at a construction site in Ningbo, China, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Fu gave no growth forecast.

Private sector forecasters say the world’s second-largest economy should easily achieve 8 percent more than last year’s depressed level.

Growth in retail sales softened to 8.5 percent last month from a year earlier, below the consensus forecast of 10.9 percent and down from the previous month’s 12.1 percent. Factory output grew 6.4 percent, below the forecast of 7.9 percent.

“Growth momentum weakened sharply,” Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics, said in a report.

The economy was disrupted by unusually severe summer flooding that hit central China last month, killing more than 300 people in Henan Province. More floods hit Hubei Province to the south this month, killing at least 21 people.

Meanwhile, authorities have reimposed some travel and business controls to fight outbreaks of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 that began late last month. Some flights and train services have been canceled, most access to a city of 1.5 million cut off and mass COVID-19 testing ordered in some areas.

“Given China’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach to COVID, future outbreaks will continue to pose significant risk to the outlook,” Kuijs said.

The Chinese government reported earlier that economic growth slowed to a still-robust 7.9 percent year-on-year in the three months ending in June, down from the previous quarter’s 18.3 percent. Those figures were amplified by comparison with early last year, when the economy was shut down to fight the virus.

Output in the second quarter compared with the January-to-March period, the way other major economies are measured, was 1.3 percent, up from the previous quarter’s 0.6 percent over late last year.

Separately, China’s Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, the world’s third-busiest container port, remained partially closed for a sixth day, amid ongoing concern over whether the shutdown would disrupt trade from the region in the longer term.

The port has not published any updates on its operations since Wednesday last week, when it halted all inbound and outbound container services at its Meishan terminal after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) told clients of potential “port congestion” due to the partial closure in an advisory yesterday, while Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd (東方海外貨櫃航運) reminded customers to check terminals before arranging container gain-in at Ningbo in a notice on Saturday.

Maersk said on Friday that it had an AC6 vessel at the Meishan terminal, and that all its AC6 ships would avoid Ningbo this month.