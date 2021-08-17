Local banks’ yuan deposits rise 0.32% month-on-month

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Yuan deposits held by local banks last month edged up by 0.32 percent, increasing for a second consecutive month to 242.01 billion yuan (US$37.37 billion), as companies had sent dividend income back to Taiwan, the central bank said yesterday.

The mild gain in yuan deposits came even though retail accounts continued to trim yuan positions in favor of other investment tools, the bank said.

Yuan deposits at local lenders’ domestic banking units climbed 0.27 percent from a month earlier to 209.11 billion yuan, while yuan deposits at lenders’ offshore banking units increased 1.54 percent to 32.9 billion yuan, data showed.

A clerk counts yuan banknotes at a bank branch in Hai’an, China, on Aug. 6, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE

The central bank said some companies obtained yuan-based dividend incomes and parked them in demand deposit accounts, suggesting the arrangement was short-term in nature.

Retail accounts slashed yuan holdings as local banks largely kept interest rates intact, it said.

Last month, the Bank of Kaohsiung (高雄銀行) offered the highest interest rate of 1.85 percent for three-month yuan deposits, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan (渣打商銀) provided the best interest rate of 2.35 percent for six-month yuan deposits and Jih Sun International Bank (日盛國際商銀) offered the highest interest rate of 1.8 percent for nine-month yuan deposits, the central bank said, adding that Taichung Commercial Bank (台中商銀) beat its peers by setting 12-month yuan deposits at 2.3 percent.

Taiwan ranked the world’s second-largest offshore yuan market after Hong Kong’s 821.2 billion yuan, it said.