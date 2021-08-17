Yuan deposits held by local banks last month edged up by 0.32 percent, increasing for a second consecutive month to 242.01 billion yuan (US$37.37 billion), as companies had sent dividend income back to Taiwan, the central bank said yesterday.
The mild gain in yuan deposits came even though retail accounts continued to trim yuan positions in favor of other investment tools, the bank said.
Yuan deposits at local lenders’ domestic banking units climbed 0.27 percent from a month earlier to 209.11 billion yuan, while yuan deposits at lenders’ offshore banking units increased 1.54 percent to 32.9 billion yuan, data showed.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The central bank said some companies obtained yuan-based dividend incomes and parked them in demand deposit accounts, suggesting the arrangement was short-term in nature.
Retail accounts slashed yuan holdings as local banks largely kept interest rates intact, it said.
Last month, the Bank of Kaohsiung (高雄銀行) offered the highest interest rate of 1.85 percent for three-month yuan deposits, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan (渣打商銀) provided the best interest rate of 2.35 percent for six-month yuan deposits and Jih Sun International Bank (日盛國際商銀) offered the highest interest rate of 1.8 percent for nine-month yuan deposits, the central bank said, adding that Taichung Commercial Bank (台中商銀) beat its peers by setting 12-month yuan deposits at 2.3 percent.
Taiwan ranked the world’s second-largest offshore yuan market after Hong Kong’s 821.2 billion yuan, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion. The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029. The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said. TSMC has raised
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to