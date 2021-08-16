TTFB Co Ltd (瓦城泰統集團) on Friday gave an upbeat outlook for the second half of this year, as COVID-19 cases gradually ease in Taiwan and dining restrictions are relaxed.
A rapid increase in Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate and the government’s economic stimulus programs are also expected to boost sales in the local food and beverage industry, the nation’s largest Thai and full-service restaurant chain operator said in a statement.
TTFB operates six restaurant chains — Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理), Very Thai Restaurant (非常泰), 1010 Hunan Cuisine (1010湘), Very Thai Noodles (大心新泰式麵食), Ten Ten Hunan Bistro (十食湘) and Shann Rice Bar (時時香) — as well as new cuisine brands Yabi Kitchen and Thai BBQ.
Photo courtesy of TTFB Co Ltd
As of the end of June, the company operated 133 stores in Taiwan and six in China, it said.
TTFB this year enhanced its food delivery services and online shopping platform, as a COVID-19 outbreak affected people’s willingness to dine at restaurants.
Despite its efforts, the firm reported losses in the second quarter after a nationwide level 3 pandemic alert was issued on May 19.
Net losses were NT$19.69 million (US$706,748) in the April-to-June quarter, compared with net profit of NT$124.8 million in the previous quarter, as consolidated revenue contracted to NT$926.9 million, from NT$1.27 billion in the January-to-March period, company data showed on Friday.
The restaurant operator reported net losses per share of NT$0.86 in the second quarter, compared with earnings per share of NT$5.45 in the first quarter.
It was the company’s first quarterly loss after its share debut on the local bourse in 2012.
Overall, the company reported net profit of NT$105.11 million in the first half of the year, up 31.95 percent year-on-year, while revenue increased 3.08 percent to NT$2.19 billion.
First-half gross margin was 51.36 percent, up 0.29 percentage points from the same period last year, while earnings per share were NT$4.59, compared with NT$3.42 a year earlier.
