CPC, Formosa to reduce prices of gasoline and diesel

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would cut gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter, effective today.

The two companies last week reduced gasoline prices by NT$0.4 per liter, but raised diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter.

After the adjustment, gasoline prices at CPC stations would fall to NT$28.0, NT$29.5 and NT$31.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would drop to NT$25.8 per liter, the company said.

Prices at Formosa’s stations would drop to NT$28.0, NT$29.4 and NT$31.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would decrease to NT$25.6 per liter.

CPC said in a statement that the adjustment reflected a continued decline in global crude oil prices last week, as the US dollar rose to its highest level in two weeks, making crude oil more expensive for holders.

Data on lower crude oil imports from Asia also disappointed the oil market, the state-owned refiner added.

Formosa in a separate statement said that China’s increased efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also weighed on market sentiment and pushed oil prices lower.