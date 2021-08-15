Shrinking wheat supplies bad for bread prices

Crop losses in two of the world’s biggest wheat exporters and quality concerns in a third have pushed prices to multi-year highs, adding to worries about food price inflation for millions of the world’s most vulnerable.

Last month, drought and heat continued to fry Canada’s wheat, months after a brutal winter hit the Russian crop. Those losses would only be partially offset by gains elsewhere for a crop planted on more land globally than any other, and used for basic foods such as breads, pasta and breakfast cereal.

Wheat futures surged this week as the US Department of Agriculture slashed its forecast for Canadian and Russian production, pulling down global stockpiles and trade. A smaller US crop is also adding to the pressure.

Combine harvesters work in a wheat field near the village of Nedvigovka, Russia, on July 13. Photo: Reuters

The effect is likely to be felt by households and governments alike, especially in poorer nations reliant on imports. In the US and elsewhere, higher bread costs would be another pressure point for a food supply chain already grappling with labor shortages and logistical snarls.

“Consumers are going to see higher prices, no question about it,” James Doyle, executive vice president at King Milling Co in Lowell, Michigan, said in an interview. “The price that we pay for wheat as the futures rise, whatever that price is at the time a baker calls, gets translated right then and there into the flour price.”

Wheat’s rally to multi-year highs has also been contra-seasonal, coming when grain silos in the northern hemisphere are typically starting to bulge with freshly harvested supplies.

Global reserves could sink to a five-year low, the US government forecast, with supplies in exporters particularly strained.

“The market’s looking at a global deficit now,” said Carlos Mera, head of agricultural commodity markets research at Rabobank in London. “That heightens food inflation concerns. Wheat is an essential food staple.”

A wheat export price index calculated by the London-based International Grains Council is now up 46 percent on the year.

Separately, the UN index of global farm-commodity prices is flirting with a decade high.

As the basis of everything from Asian noodles and French baguettes to Middle Eastern flat-breads, wheat prices have a more direct bearing on consumers than crops such as corn and soybeans, which are mostly fed to animals.

Commodity fluctuations can take time to trickle through the supply chain. Retail prices can also be sticky, and in some cases food costs are subsidized by governments, but higher costs now mean the grain could stay elevated until harvests in the southern hemisphere early next year relieve the pressure.

Freight costs to transport grain around the world are also surging. In all, the blow looks particularly harsh for poorer, import-reliant nations already battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USDA this week lowered its 2021-2022 wheat import forecasts for the North African region, Southeast Asia and Afghanistan.

“I’m afraid this is a situation that I do not see any relief,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, economist at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. “There’s so many factors that are unfortunately favoring domestic inflation levels in many parts of the world.”

Many countries keep a buffer of grain on hand to prevent supplies from running short, as food shortages are often a precursor to social instability, but buyers will eventually need to restock, and with prices soaring, that comes at a cost to importers’ budgets.

