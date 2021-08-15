European stocks log best winning streak since 2006

Reuters





European stocks on Friday scaled new highs and clocked their fourth consecutive week of gains on optimism over a robust earnings season and a steady recovery from the economic downturn led by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index reached a record high of 476.16 before closing up 0.21 percent at 475.83. It rose for a 10th straight session, matching its best winning streak since December 2006. Week-on-week, it rose 1.25 percent.

While the pace of gains has slowed due to thin summer trading, the index has logged nine-day gains seven times in the past 15 years.

Germany’s DAX index ticked above 16,000 points for the first time ever, while France’s CAC 40 index touched its highest level in nearly 21 years.

European and US stocks hit record levels this week, supported by rising earnings expectations and improving economic data, even as Asian equities were held back by worries about Chinese regulation and the fast-spreading Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“If investors are concerned about rising Delta variant cases globally there’s little evidence that it is prompting any undue worry, although markets in Asia have been a little more cautious,” CMC Markets UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

London’s FTSE 100 recorded its longest weekly winning streak since November. The blue-chip index ended 0.35 percent higher at 7,218.71, led by healthcare stocks, which were up 2.1 percent.

US dollar-earning consumer staples stocks, including Unilever PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group, British American Tobacco PLC and Diageo PLC, gained between 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent.

The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.2 percent to hit a record high with British engineering company Babcock International Group PLC leading the gains.

Babcock jumped 6.4 percent to the top of the mid-cap index after it agreed to sell its consultancy unit Frazer-Nash for ￡293 million (US$406.33 million) in cash.

Robust earnings and strong gains in retail stocks on the back of a weaker pound and re-opening trades helped the FTSE 100 rise 1.34 percent this week.

However, fears that rising costs could lead central banks to pull back some support have seen the index underperform its mid-cap and European peers.