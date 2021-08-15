Wall St little changed thanks to Disney

BALANCE: The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to its lowest in a decade, ensuring that investors did not become too optimistic

Reuters, NEW YORK





US stocks held near the unchanged mark on Friday and notched a second straight week of gains, as a climb in Walt Disney Co shares boosted the Dow and S&P 500, but a sharp drop in consumer sentiment kept the investor optimism in check.

Walt Disney rose in one of the biggest boosts to both the Dow and benchmark S&P 500 after its profit topped market expectations because its streaming services added more customers than expected and its US theme parks returned to profitability after being hit by COVID-19.

CONSUMER INDEX

However, a report from the University of Michigan dented optimism as the university’s preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 70.2, its lowest in a decade, suggesting that the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was affecting consumers.

“That is concerning, the consumer is by all accounts in an extremely strong position, but there is this kind of COVID fatigue that is really starting to wear on people’s sentiment,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Regardless of lockdown or full reopen, the consumer is healthy enough to spend and kind of keep the economy afloat; it will be different names and different sectors that become the beneficiaries of it,” he said.

The report sent the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note lower and, in turn, helped lift mega-cap growth names, such as Microsoft Corp, while online retail giant Amazon.com Inc slipped.

FRIDAY MOVEMENTS

The Dow Jones rose 15.53 points, or 0.04 percent, to 35,515.38, the S&P 500 gained 7.17 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,468.00 and the NASDAQ Composite added 6.64 points, or 0.04 percent, to 14,822.90.

For the week, the Dow was up 0.87 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.71 percent, while the NASDAQ dropped 0.09 percent.

INVESTOR CONFIDENCE

US stocks have managed to slowly grind to new highs over the past few sessions as investor confidence in economic recovery was bolstered by a strong earnings season, the passage of a large infrastructure bill and data showing inflation might be increasing at a slower pace than feared.

In the wake of new data from earlier this week that showed consumer price increases slowed last month, while producer prices posted their biggest annual rise in more than a decade, investors are now looking ahead to the meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this month for cues on policy.

In the past few days, several US Federal Reserve officials said it is nearly time for the central bank to begin pulling back on its monetary support, including the tapering of its asset purchases.

