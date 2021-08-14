INTERNET
Baidu cautious on outlook
Baidu Inc (百度) delivered a conservative outlook for the current quarter as a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak in China overshadowed the Internet search giant’s push into newer arenas like cloud and smart devices. Revenue for the three months ended June climbed 20 percent from a year earlier to 31.35 billion yuan (US$4.8 billion), compared with forecasts of 30.9 billion yuan. For the September quarter, Baidu projected sales of 30.6 billion yuan to 33.5 billion yuan, versus analysts’ forecasts of 33.1 billion yuan. It said that the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across large parts of China left business visibility “limited.” Baidu swung to a net loss of 583 million yuan in the second quarter, after marking down the value of its stake in Kuaishou Technology (快手科技).
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Poly Network thanks hacker
Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform which lost US$610 million in a hack earlier this week, yesterday confirmed it had offered the hacker or hackers a US$500,000 “bug bounty.” In a statement it thanked the hacker — who it dubbed a “white hat,” sector jargon for an ethical hacker who generally aims to expose cybervulnerabilities — who had returned the bulk of the funds for “helping us improve Poly Network’s security.” The network also said it hoped “Mr White Hat” would contribute to the blockchain sector’s continued development upon accepting the US$500,000 reward, which it had offered as part of negotiations around the return of the digital coins. It said the hacker had responded to the offer, but did not say if it was accepted.
SPORTSWEAR
Adidas sells Reebok
Adidas AG has agreed to sell its underperforming Reebok business to Authentic Brands Group Inc for up to 2.1 billion euros (US$2.47 billion), adding another well-known name to the buyer’s growing lineup of consumer companies. The majority of the price would be paid in cash at closing, with the rest coming as deferred and contingent consideration, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter said in the statement that the deal is “an important milestone” in the company’s growth. The company, which last month filed for an initial public offering in the US, has already acquired more than 30 names, including bankrupt assets such as Barneys New York and Brooks Brothers. Reebok has been formally on the block since early this year after Adidas had tried to revive the brand’s performance for more than a decade.
BATTERIES
CATL plans share sale
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co’s (CATL, 新能源科技) board has approved a plan to sell up to 58.2 billion yuan of shares to expand the battery manufacturing giant’s production capacity amid intensifying competition in the clean energy space. Ningde, Fujian-based CATL, which is the world’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, would sell the China-listed shares to 35 investors at most, it said in an exchange filing late on Thursday. The proceeds would be used specifically for lithium-ion battery projects, new energy research and to replenish liquidity. CATL controls about 30 percent of the world’s EV battery market, ahead of South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, Japan’s Panasonic Corp and fellow Chinese company BYD Co (比亞迪).
EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: Silicon Saxony can develop chips for emerging applications and several automakers have factories nearby, the hub’s chief executive officer said Silicon Saxony, a semiconductor cluster in Dresden, Germany, has touted its strength as a technology hub as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) considers the possibility of building a plant in the European country. Silicon Saxony chief executive officer Frank Bosenberg told the Central News Agency that his association has transformed itself into one of the five largest semiconductor clusters in the world and has become a competitive investment destination. Bosenberg did not comment on the speculation that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, might choose Dresden as the base for its investments in Germany. He said Silicon Saxony is
MAKING INROADS: The strategic cooperation with Vietnam’s largest e-commerce firm marks Taiwan Mobile’s first foray into the country as it seeks a foothold there Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said it has invested US$20 million in series E round of funding for Vietnam’s biggest e-commerce company, Tiki Corp, as it seeks to gain a foothold in rapidly growing greater Southeast Asian (GSEA) markets. The strategic investment is Taiwan Mobile’s first in Vietnam and would help the company and its e-commerce subsidiary, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), explore potential partners and new growth opportunities beyond its home market, the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator said. “The strategic cooperation with Tiki is the company’s first investment in Vietnam. It also marks the company’s first strategic and meaningful step to make inroads
Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she is going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her. Venezuela on Thursday announced that it would knock six zeroes off its currency — the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar. Faith in physical banknotes is at an all-time low and people want rid of them. “We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?” said Lopez, 34. The new measure, which is to go
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of US$1 billion of unsecured bonds in Taiwan and up to US$8 billion of bonds in the US to fund its capacity expansion. The chipmaker told investors last month that it plans to invest US$8 billion in a 12-inch fab in Arizona over the next three years, a part of its US$12 billion investment in the US from this year to 2029. The Arizona fab is under construction and is to start producing 5-nanometer chips in the first quarter of 2024, it said. TSMC has raised