World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INTERNET

Baidu cautious on outlook

Baidu Inc (百度) delivered a conservative outlook for the current quarter as a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak in China overshadowed the Internet search giant’s push into newer arenas like cloud and smart devices. Revenue for the three months ended June climbed 20 percent from a year earlier to 31.35 billion yuan (US$4.8 billion), compared with forecasts of 30.9 billion yuan. For the September quarter, Baidu projected sales of 30.6 billion yuan to 33.5 billion yuan, versus analysts’ forecasts of 33.1 billion yuan. It said that the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across large parts of China left business visibility “limited.” Baidu swung to a net loss of 583 million yuan in the second quarter, after marking down the value of its stake in Kuaishou Technology (快手科技).

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Poly Network thanks hacker

Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform which lost US$610 million in a hack earlier this week, yesterday confirmed it had offered the hacker or hackers a US$500,000 “bug bounty.” In a statement it thanked the hacker — who it dubbed a “white hat,” sector jargon for an ethical hacker who generally aims to expose cybervulnerabilities — who had returned the bulk of the funds for “helping us improve Poly Network’s security.” The network also said it hoped “Mr White Hat” would contribute to the blockchain sector’s continued development upon accepting the US$500,000 reward, which it had offered as part of negotiations around the return of the digital coins. It said the hacker had responded to the offer, but did not say if it was accepted.

SPORTSWEAR

Adidas sells Reebok

Adidas AG has agreed to sell its underperforming Reebok business to Authentic Brands Group Inc for up to 2.1 billion euros (US$2.47 billion), adding another well-known name to the buyer’s growing lineup of consumer companies. The majority of the price would be paid in cash at closing, with the rest coming as deferred and contingent consideration, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter said in the statement that the deal is “an important milestone” in the company’s growth. The company, which last month filed for an initial public offering in the US, has already acquired more than 30 names, including bankrupt assets such as Barneys New York and Brooks Brothers. Reebok has been formally on the block since early this year after Adidas had tried to revive the brand’s performance for more than a decade.

BATTERIES

CATL plans share sale

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co’s (CATL, 新能源科技) board has approved a plan to sell up to 58.2 billion yuan of shares to expand the battery manufacturing giant’s production capacity amid intensifying competition in the clean energy space. Ningde, Fujian-based CATL, which is the world’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, would sell the China-listed shares to 35 investors at most, it said in an exchange filing late on Thursday. The proceeds would be used specifically for lithium-ion battery projects, new energy research and to replenish liquidity. CATL controls about 30 percent of the world’s EV battery market, ahead of South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, Japan’s Panasonic Corp and fellow Chinese company BYD Co (比亞迪).