Malaysia lowered its economic growth forecast for this year for a second time, as renewed movement restrictions and rising COVID-19 infections hamper the recovery.
GDP is expected to expand 3 to 4 percent this year, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Yunus said yesterday. That compares with an earlier estimate of 6 to 7.5 percent growth.
Malaysia’s economy shrank 2 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, central bank data showed. That cut short a brief uptick, and compared with the median estimate of a 1.9 percent contraction in a Bloomberg survey of seven economists.
“Malaysia’s growth recovery is expected to broadly resume in the later part of the second half of 2021 and improve going into 2022,” Shamsiah said in a statement.
“A key catalyst for economic reopening and a driver of positive sentiment will be the continued progress and effectiveness of the national vaccination program,” she said, adding that growth would be supported by higher commodity output, pent-up demand and large-scale infrastructure projects.
Compared with a year earlier, when the country imposed its strictest containment measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy grew 16.1 percent.
The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 19 economists was for 14.1 percent growth.
The government placed the entire country under lockdown in June, a move that cost 40,000 people their jobs and sent industrial growth to a five-month low. The restrictions cost the economy an estimated 1.1 billion ringgit (US$260 million) a day.
Most states are expected to reopen under new norms as early as October, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said last month.
The government on Saturday last week announced it would no longer use daily infections as a guideline for relaxing curbs and would focus instead on hospital admissions, a move that could expedite the reopening process.
“We observe a bottoming-out process under way, with a recovery coming as early as August,” RHB Bank Bhd economist Nazmi Idrus wrote in a research note on Monday.
That comes after the government began loosening virus protocols for businesses in the second half of last month, he said.
Still, Malaysia’s virus woes are far from over. New infections topped a record 21,000 on Thursday, fueled by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country’s most industrialized state, Selangor, and in Kuala Lumpur.
The virus remains the key source of uncertainty for the economy, BIMB Securities Sdn analyst Imran Nurginias Ibrahim said.
“The best hope now is for the existing plan to work in curbing the ongoing spread,” so that by the middle of the third quarter “Malaysia can be on the road to recovery more forcefully once again,” he wrote in a note on Wednesday.
